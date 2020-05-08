City Police Review Board Asked to Investigate Arrest of Black Woman at Ocean Beach

The San Diego Community Review Board on Police Practices has been requested to investigate the arrest of an African-American woman on Friday, May 1, at Ocean Beach while walking her dog.

Filing a complaint with the Board, Francine Maxwell, president of the local NAACP office, said she wants it to investigate the arrest – an arrest which created a stir after it was recorded and shared on social media. Maxwell said three officers involved in the arrest used excessive force and she questioned whether they targeted the woman because of her race. Maxwell asked:

“Was she arrested because of her race? Was she assaulted because of her race? Would the officers have found a better way to deal with the situation if (she) had been white?”

On Monday, May 4, Councilwoman Monica Montgomery raised questions about “equity in enforcement” in her statement Monday, May 4, after she had viewed the video of the incident on social media. She called on police leaders and the Mayor’s Office to look into the matter. Montgomery was disturbed by the rough take-down of a Black person after protests had been held at the beach – by mainly white protesters – who at the time clearly violated public health rules. No arrests were made at the protest.

Even the San Diego U-T editorial board waded in yesterday, May 7, and stated a review is needed:

Police and lifeguards need to ensure they are treating people consistently. And every San Diegan deserves greater clarity on what is or isn’t allowed and where during this confusing and evolving pandemic — especially as local jurisdictions move toward reopening more and more businesses and locations, and as newly revised rules will vary countywide. Officers should give the public the benefit of the doubt ….

SDPD spokesperson Shawn Takeuchi said the department has launched a review of the officers’ conduct. Their investigation will also be reviewed by the review board.

Sharmaine Moseley, the director of the review board, said the board plans to hold its next meeting May 26.