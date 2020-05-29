George Floyd and 100,000 Are Dead But We All Can Soon Go Sit on the Beach

George Floyd, the Minneapolis African-American man who told police, “I can’t breathe” multiple times while former Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes before he died, has joined our country’s history, as the latest victim in a lynching of a Black man. But Floyd joins our history at a devastating moment.

It was announced this week that 100,000 Americans have now died due to COVID-19.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop – who was caught on a passerby’s phone appearing to have a depraved disregard for Floyd’s life as it drained away before our eyes and the millions around the world who have now seen the video – has been arrested as of today for third-degree murder after parts of Minneapolis – including a police precinct station – burned last night.

The 100,000 Americans who have died in just 4 months, died alone and nameless for the vast, vast majority of us. No one is demonstrating for their loss – except those patriotic white people who have been demonstrating at the beaches against all those unconstitutional restrictions we’ve all been suffering from under the thumbs of our commie masters in Sacramento.

Those mostly-all white “open her back up” protesters have been leading the charge against that fake virus – and now they can be happy. The beaches in San Diego County will be open next Tuesday, June 2! We can now go and sit and sun-bathe on the beach – as long as we’re with our household members – not somebody else’s.

As San Diego and the State of California – which, by the way, just had its 100,000 case of THE virus – rush back from the abyss of quarantine – and return to the former “normal” – all of a sudden, the death of George Floyd is a godsmack reminder that the old normal was an America where African-Americans and other peoples of color suffered daily from the injustices of an institutionalized racism so deep that it is ingrained in the very soul and fabric of the country.

That racism has also reared its head recently against our Asian-American brothers and sisters in the blame-game of who started the virus. There’s been a huge increase in hate incidents directed at them. And oh, Trump blamed China – again – today, just now, for not doing enough against the virus. Plus he announced we’ve leaving WHO, the World Health Organization right in the middle of a pandemic – because it’s controlled by China.

Yet, again, that old, former normal is not acceptable. A normal Trump and his “good people” want to return to. A normal when white people had unquestioned authority in everything. Where a white CNN reporter will go unharassed but the Black CNN reporter was arrested. Where a Black man jogging is gun-downed, or an African-American man bird watching is threatened by a call to the police by the woman he just busted for having her dog without a leash. Where a Black woman is arrested and thrown on the ground on the beach in Ocean Beach because her dog wasn’t on a leash.

Real patriots will no longer accept the harsh unfair, unconstitutional mis-treatment that Black people receive at the hands of every institution on hand. We will not allow this country to return to a normal that does not treat us all equal.

Those crowds in Minneapolis demonstrating for justice over George Floyds murder were very mixed. It wasn’t just African-Americans in the streets. There were white people Latinos, everybody – everybody’s incensed about this latest killing in broad daylight – and that long, long line of prior murders.

Demonstrators fighting for justice are not “thugs” as your white supremacist president claimed on tweeter last night, as he threatened to send in the military and shoot looters.

It is a strange, ugly confluence of events.

We reach 100,000 deaths – which Dr. Fauci warned us about back in March. We have all-white protesters claiming their constitutional rights have been destroyed by public health restrictions while demanding for a return to normal – of course, they sat on their hands and said nothing these last 3 and half years as Mr. Trump absolutely shredded the constitution. And we have George Floyd’s murder to remind us of what a “normal” America really is.

But, hey! Come Tuesday, our constitutional right to sit on the beach will be finally restored!