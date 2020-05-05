Rough Treatment and Arrest of Black Woman Walking Her Dog at Ocean Beach Raises Questions

The arrest and rough treatment Friday, May 1, of an African-American woman for walking her dog at Ocean Beach without a leash raises troubling questions.

A video taken of the incident shows a Black woman in a white bathing suit being taken into custody by several San Diego police officers, accompanied by a couple of lifeguard on the shores of Ocean Beach. She apparently had been noticed by lifeguards walking her dog without a leash.

During the incident, she was taken to the ground at least twice by officers, with her arms twisted behind her and handcuffed. She was taken down on the sand and then on the asphalt. At one point the woman being arrested asked bystanders to continue taking a video of the incident.

Councilwoman Monica Montgomery and the head of the local NAACP have raised questions about “equity in enforcement”. Montgomery issued a statement Monday, May 4, calling for “equity in enforcement” after she had viewed the video of the incident on social media. She called on police leaders and the Mayor’s Office to look into the matter. Montgomery was disturbed by the rough take-down of a Black person after protests had been held at the beach – by mainly white protesters – who at the time clearly violated public health rules. No arrests were made at the protest.

Montgomery said, “My office is demanding answers as to why this young woman did not receive equitable enforcement and treatment.”

Police reported to the media that the 36-year-old woman was walking in an area where unleashed dogs are prohibited from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and said the woman refused to talk with lifeguards and police and tried to walk past them. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest after she slipped off her handcuffs twice, officials said. She was booked into jail after she was turned away from detox for being uncooperative.

Francine Maxwell, president of the local NAACP chapter, told the U-T that several other people who watched the video noted that others who were unmasked and walking dogs in the area were not cited by police. Maxwell said in a statement:

“Over this past week, the NAACP San Diego Branch has become greatly concerned about what appears to be racial discrimination by law enforcement in enforcing the social distancing mandate. In San Diego, we reviewed a video of an African-American female aggressively detained by police officers while walking her dog on the beach — while other beachgoers with their dogs were allowed to enjoy their day. “

Maxwell also said several people who have seen the video have questioned the “roughness of the arrest” and wondered why a female officer wasn’t called to assist. “Bystanders were offended by the way she was being flipped around,” she added.

Police and city officials said they will review the conduct of officers involved in the arrest to determine if any policies were violated.