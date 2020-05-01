Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic and Crowds at Sunset Cliffs at Night

For several nights now, there’s been bumper-to-bumper traffic and crowds at Sunset Cliffs – with many people trying to to catch bioluminescent waves in the ocean.
Problem is – according to news reports – people are not practicing social or physical distancing and many are not wearing masks.
Neighbors are also complaining about the traffic and crowds. Cars are circulating trying to find parking – but the small mini-lots are closed.
At times, there are no police officers to maintain the rules of restriction. Check out these screen grabs from abc10News.
(Hat tips to Carole Landon-Stone and Jeff Stone)
