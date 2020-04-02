San Diego County Map of COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

Here is a map of San Diego County’s COVID-19 cases based on the 2010 census population for each zip code as of March 31. OB’s own Kevin Hastings created it and plans to update it as long as no one else puts one together.
Also, inewsource has put together a series of maps of populations at highest risk of COVID-19 complications in San Diego County. Here’s what they say:
inewsource teamed up with KPBS to produce an interactive map that shows where in San Diego County the highest concentrations of these populations are clustered, based on CDC and U.S. Census Bureau data. High-risk segments include those 65 and older, people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, diabetics, people with serious heart conditions or severe obesity, and those with compromised immune systems.
When asked if county health officials are using this kind of data to deploy resources, the county’s medical director for epidemiology and immunization services said they are working with organizations and agencies that deal with these high risk groups.
Click on the link above to see their maps of populations at highest risk.
Thank you Kevin! Do we know if the Hillcrest/Mission Hills area is in the red due to cases being treated at the UCSD Medical Center?
It shouldn’t be related to the hospital location. The county says the cases are listed per the resident’s zip code. There are also some cases that aren’t assigned to a zip code, those are not mapped.
Agree, nice job, Kevin.
This map is distorted in ways.
1) Mercy and UCSD hospitals are in or abut the hot area in Mission Hills and patients with no known residence may be given “home” addresses here.
2) Diagnosed cases will be more common where tests are more available. Given the well known concentration of wealth and doctors in the area more cases would be documented in the Mission Hills area.
3) In a complimentary fashion, given the racial and economic discrimination built into the USA health system, Covid-19 cases will be missed, not seen by clinicians or not tested in large areas south of Washington Street and east of I-5.
DON’T BELIEVE THE MAP, EVERYONE IS AT RISK!
Valid concerns. Your point #1 is possible, bu pure conjecture at this point. And there are no hotspots at the other hospital locations.
No doubt the testing is not equally accessible. As more are tested, hopefully the picture becomes more clear. Many experts are saying for every case there’s 10-20x more undiagnosed cases.
The map is diagnosed cases divided by census population. Nothing more, nothing less. So believe it. My only motive is providing people with the facts available, not keeping them in the dark. They can choose what to do with it.
Personally I think the best lesson from this map is that it’s probably everywhere in our county. So take the proper precautions, and don’t spread it to people that are the most vulnerable.
