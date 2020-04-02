San Diego County Map of COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code

Here is a map of San Diego County’s COVID-19 cases based on the 2010 census population for each zip code as of March 31. OB’s own Kevin Hastings created it and plans to update it as long as no one else puts one together.

Also, inewsource has put together a series of maps of populations at highest risk of COVID-19 complications in San Diego County. Here’s what they say:

inewsource teamed up with KPBS to produce an interactive map that shows where in San Diego County the highest concentrations of these populations are clustered, based on CDC and U.S. Census Bureau data. High-risk segments include those 65 and older, people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, diabetics, people with serious heart conditions or severe obesity, and those with compromised immune systems.

When asked if county health officials are using this kind of data to deploy resources, the county’s medical director for epidemiology and immunization services said they are working with organizations and agencies that deal with these high risk groups.

Click on the link above to see their maps of populations at highest risk.