Large Ocean Beach Apartment Complex Just Sold for $5.4 Million

Not everyone has been a stay-at-home recluse these days. A large Ocean Beach apartment complex has just been sold for $5.4 million.

The complex at 4802 Orchard Avenue has 16 two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments. The rather bland looking building dominates the intersection at Orchard and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. A more recent promo photo, we believe, shows the large palm tree with a serious hair cut.

A group that goes by the name of Cavalier Residences, LLC bought the complex from the Jacqueline Bunyard Family Trust. San Diego Business Journal