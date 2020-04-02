‘Fight the Virus’ – Lyrics for the Pandemic – Just Set the Tune

Here are lyrics to “Fight The Virus”; they just need a tune. Please set to music and sing out your window and on the internet.
Song to Victory
By Jim of Venice, California
Our invisible enemy
strides the Earth
killing us without a thought
and seeking new victims
in every land.
But we shall win this war
and rejoice across the world.
We don’t need bombs and nukes,
we fight with love and care
for family, friends and strangers.
No virus can defeat our unity
no virus can invade our homes,
if we isolate and scrub our hands
all day and all night.
Our doctors and nurses
are our generals and soldiers,
fighting on without weapons
We’ll give them a hand,
when we wear our masks
and test, and test,
and test some more
until all are free and clean
of this dreadful illness
brought to us unseen.
We’ll run and hide
to defeat this massive tribe.
When they can’t find us
they will wither and die
Our survival will be our victory!
Our survival is our victory!
And when it’s over
we’ll build a better humanity
that stops polluting
and let’s us all live in harmony
without endless fighting and war
We’ll win this war
when all countries come together
and later, we won’t forget
that we needed each other
We need each other.
Written by JimfromVenice. Please set to music and sing out your window. And on the internet!
Copyright waved for all troubadours fighting in this war.
