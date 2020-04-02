‘Fight the Virus’ – Lyrics for the Pandemic – Just Set the Tune

Here are lyrics to “Fight The Virus”; they just need a tune. Please set to music and sing out your window and on the internet.

Song to Victory

By Jim of Venice, California

Our invisible enemy

strides the Earth

killing us without a thought

and seeking new victims

in every land.

But we shall win this war

and rejoice across the world.

We don’t need bombs and nukes,

we fight with love and care

for family, friends and strangers.

No virus can defeat our unity

no virus can invade our homes,

if we isolate and scrub our hands

all day and all night.

Our doctors and nurses

are our generals and soldiers,

fighting on without weapons

We’ll give them a hand,

when we wear our masks

and test, and test,

and test some more

until all are free and clean

of this dreadful illness

brought to us unseen.

We’ll run and hide

to defeat this massive tribe.

When they can’t find us

they will wither and die

Our survival will be our victory!

Our survival is our victory!

And when it’s over

we’ll build a better humanity

that stops polluting

and let’s us all live in harmony

without endless fighting and war

We’ll win this war

when all countries come together

and later, we won’t forget

that we needed each other

We need each other.

Written by JimfromVenice. Please set to music and sing out your window. And on the internet!

Copyright waved for all troubadours fighting in this war.

jimfromvenice@freevenice.org