Isn’t This What We’re Trying to Avoid? Hundreds Go Surfing in Pacific Beach

The day after a protest in Pacific Beach against the COVID-19 restrictions, dozens – perhaps hundreds – of people show up and go surfing today, Monday, the first day of a limited opening of the beaches in San Diego. (Screen grab from 7SanDiego)
Meanwhile, here’s the U-T’s daily chart of the San Diego County Update.
Newsom chastises beachgoers, warning that defying order could delay reopening California
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday criticized Californians who defied the statewide stay-at-home order and flocked to beaches this past weekend, saying that ignoring restrictions could prolong the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Newsom’s comments come after thousands of beachgoers descended on the coast in Orange and Ventura counties despite his pleas last week to avoid the temptation of doing so during the warm weekend.
“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off,” Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing. That’s the only thing that’s going to slow down our ability to reopen this economy.”
Newsom vowed to increase statewide enforcement of the stay-at-home order if necessary and, in a thinly veiled criticism of the cities and counties that saw crowded beaches, said “we’ll have a little work to do to improve upon Saturday.”
“You didn’t see those images at L.A. beaches and San Diego beaches and [in] Northern California … because we had strong guidelines that were not only adopted but were abided by, and we had local partners that supported those efforts,” Newsom said. LA Times
Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces, new study finds
The new coronavirus appears to linger in the air in crowded spaces or rooms that lack ventilation, researchers found in a study that buttresses the notion that Covid-19 can spread through tiny airborne particles known as aerosols.
At two hospitals in Wuhan, China, researchers found bits of the virus’s genetic material floating in the air of hospital toilets, an indoor space housing large crowds, and rooms where medical staff take off protective gear. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Research, didn’t seek to establish whether the airborne particles could cause infections.
The question of how readily the new virus can spread through the air has been a matter of debate. The World Health Organization has said the risk is limited to specific circumstances, pointing to an analysis of more than 75,000 cases in China in which no airborne transmission was reported. The Mercury News
I just got back from a walk on the beach. Everyone pretty chill from Dog Beach to the pier.
Here’s a couple of headlines from today, Monday 4/27:
“Newsom chastises beachgoers, warning that defying order could delay reopening California” and this “Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces, new study finds”. Both can be found in this post.
In response to this post, I received a nice comment that accused me of being a communist and “lying piece of shit” – just wanted to share some of the great responses that come into the Rag on a near daily basis. Of course we also receive many friendlier ones, which are posted.
I mean I am a socialist and proud of it and I believe in democracy, so I guess I yam what I yam and tat’s all that I yam.
Since I have some time on my hands, I wanted to explore this negative comment apparently left on the Rag but not printed. Where is the “lying” exactly? The photo is what’s called a “screen grab” and it’s from 7SanDiego. Did they doctor their video? Or did editrodude doctor it? Or is the graph update of SD County COVID-19 a “lie”? The photo is a long shot, and as such it collapses the distance between objects – so maybe the lie is that it falsely shows many surfers all grouped together but they weren’t .
Or are Gov. Newsom’s comments part of the lie? He has been accused of being a “commie” for instituting the restrictions, so maybe that’s it. Or was the comment just a spiteful and exasperated general diss? Presumably the person is a surfer and I know from experience there are some surf nazis out there. But there’s also surfing socialists and anarchists. And there’s groups like that eco-minded surfing association. Or maybe it’s just Gormlie’s politics. He says he’s a socialist and a democrat, like Bernie? The Rag did pretty much support Sanders during both of these campaigns, ’16 and ’20. Come to think of it, the tea party used to call Obama a socialist – which he clearly was not – and “commie” – remember?
The far right has always tried to cut down Democrats and the left in general by calling them “communists” ala Joe McCarthy J Edgar Hoover (who called MLK a “commie”) and “socialists” for a long, long time. Bernie much to his credit has brought the term “socialist” back and again has made it a household word. It used to be a much more common term in our political lexicon. 80 years ago California had a very strong socialist movement and a socialist once made a very credible run for Cal’s governorship back in the 30s.
So, I think the comment with the “POS” attachment is some holier-than-thou opposition to what the Rag is trying to do, I think, that is keep on reminding people about the need for restrictions, to slow down the rush to “normal”, and to keep the public health necessity narrative going.
The comment was “FU Gormlie, you lying communist POS” but not with initials.
Politics has always been the great divider and probably will never not be. Far right wingers will always accuse anyone not a far right as them “communists”. Likewise, no shortage of my fellow libs consider anyone not as left leaning as them Nazis and/or fascists. 20 in the military and still working for them as civil service I’ve learned the fine art of tolerating the intolerant.
Thanks for your service, and yeah, when you work with a lot of different people at a job, often ya gotta put politics on the backburner.
That’s a telephoto lens that makes the background look closer. Look up front: each group is 6+ feet away. Look at the lifeguard towers. They look much closer together than any you see in real life.
If you never saw lifeguard towers before and just looked at this photo, you’d think the first two are only 25 feet apart.