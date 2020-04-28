It Was an ‘OB-Whack-a-Mole’ for Ocean Beach Lifeguards on First Day of the Limited ‘Re-Opening’

Ken Stone and Chris Stone, over at the Times of San Diego, called it. They described what happened on the first day of the limited “re-opening” of the beach in Ocean Beach:

“a sand version of whack-a-mole ensued in Ocean Beach as lifeguards scurried to keep people moving.” In contrast to some other city beaches, where city officials congratulated beachgoers, “… Ocean Beach saw some lifeguards look weary.”

Here’s more of the Times’ take:

Lifeguards near the OB Pier dealt both with water safety problems — having to race into surf to check on people or warn them of danger — and repeatedly educating people about no-sitting or lying rules.

No sooner did they talk to one seated beachgoer, then they approached others for playing ball. Then others would step on the sand and pull out a blanket, and lifeguards headed in that direction.

They used a bullhorn or drove over to them to enforce pandemic rules.

Dealing with the middle ground between a complete beach closure and complete opening, lifeguards had to split their attention between water and sand, even though infractions were minor in nature.

One Ocean Beach lifeguard said people were falling back on old patterns — unaware of rules barring sitting on the beach and playing games. He still rated them “A.” But another, when asked to give a letter grade, said some exhibited “F” acts.

“They weren’t following the rules,” he said with some exasperation.

Sand-goers would face reclosing of the beaches if rules weren’t followed, he said.

The Times also described young adults and kids playing with giant bubbles made by a guy on or near the Pier, that lifeguards had to stop and ask people laying on the beach that they had keep moving, under the new rules. Few people wore masks, the Times reported. The article did quote one lifeguard at Windansea as saying it was “like herding cats …”