The Widder Curry Still Has Questions

By Judi Curry

Maybe because I am a blond – with a lot more gray – but I am very puzzled by the new mandate that our Mayor is putting into place.

Effective sunrise Monday, April 27th, ocean access will begin.

That means you can go into the ocean and kayak, swim and surf. But it also means that you cannot sit on the sand; you can’t lie down on the sand; you can’t play volleyball and you cannot engage in group activities. You cannot go boating; you can’t walk on the piers, but you can run or walk on the sand. Does running or walking mean that if you have the virus you won’t deposit the germs on the sand, but if you are sitting you will?

And then, effective May 1st, you must wear a face covering when you go out. Why in the world are we waiting until May 1st? Are we wanting to infect as many people as we can in the month of April, and then say what a good month May was because we didn’t affect anyone?

The logic between starting the mandatory face covering on May 1st and starting it now is one that I cannot understand. Is the virus going to be worse in May? What possible reason can there be for not starting it right away?

And if you look at surfers that have been itching to get out in the water for days – do they have to wear a face covering? They have to be 6 feet apart. Do you think that they will be able to abide by the 6 foot rule? They didn’t before this rule. You catch a wave, and pay no attention to how close you are to the next person on the same wave.

And will they be ticketed if they do not have a face covering on? Surfers with face coverings? We are being told that those people that go out without the face covering WILL be ticketed. Who does that pertain to? If I am driving my car do I need to wear a face covering? If I take out the trash do I have to wear a face covering? Will I be ticketed if I do not wear one?

Have you been to Sunset Cliffs recently? Have you seen all the bike riders, the dog walkers, the joggers, the motorcycle riders, etc? How many of them are wearing masks? And for those that are wearing the masks – look at the age range they are in. And then look at the age range of those that are not wearing masks. Without doing a scientific study I would wager that the older people are mask wearers; the younger ones are not.

Today I saw a father and his daughter riding bikes along the Cliffs. The daughter – about 7 years old – was wearing a mask; her father was not. What does that accomplish? Is the daughter a potential carrier and the father is not?

Today I received an Amazon package. I talked to the driver, a man that I have known for some time. He was wearing a mask but no gloves. He told me that he thought that the media was blowing this whole thing out of proportion. The company was providing him with the mask so he would wear it; they are not providing him with gloves so he doesn’t think he needs to wear them. What kind of a half-assed explanation is that? Don’t breathe on my package but it is okay to handle it?

I am appalled at the number of people that think this is a joke – a cruel hoax that the democratic party developed to make trump look bad. I am appalled at the number of people that think the rules do not pertain to them. I am appalled at the number of people that say they will still go out – without masks – because their rights are being taken away.

What about my right – my right to safety. I am appalled at the protesters in Encinitas, Downtown, and Pacific Beach that are standing shoulder to shoulder with each other; not wearing masks, and insisting that everything be opened up again. I am appalled at the stupidity of these people. I don’t even hope that they don’t get the virus after their protests are over.

I don’t know what it is going to take to make people realize that they might be one of the statistics if they don’t stay at home. Yes, I’m bored too. Yes, I want to go out. Yes, I want to party. But it is not worth my life to do these things. It is no one’s “right” to infect others because they are bored. Do something productive. Read a book; write a book; plant a garden; clean your house. But for goodness sake, don’t spread your germs, even if you think you are safe, because we really don’t know if you are – or are not.

And if face coverings are going to be mandatory on May 1st, why not start wearing one now. Oh yeah – on June 1st can we take the coverings off?