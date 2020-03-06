The Green Calendar for March 2020

Provided by the Ocean Beach Green Center

Ocean Beach Green Center, 4862 Voltaire Street, Ocean Beach 92107 oceanbeachgreencenter@gmail.com 619-613 5616

Events at the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Tuesday at 10 am – noon (or longer) March 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st. Ma’heonehoo estas, Northern Cheyenne oil painter + musician. Celebrate native culture at the Green Center. Ma’heonehoo shares his tradition displaying his artistic genius using flute and painting. Come and help support. All proceeds go towards native youth arts and education foundation. Spreading the gift of art and music to indigenous youth. Come help us share that gift

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meeting. March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th. Come help plan for the upcoming Climate Action events. More info https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/ Climate Mobilization Coalition’s own Nancy Casady is running for Congress against Scott Peters who refuses to support the Green New Deal.

March 8th Sunday 7 pm Open mic at the Ocean Beach Green Center.

March 12th Thursday 7 pm. Film Night. “Edible City” Edible City introduces a diverse cast of extraordinary characters who are challenging the paradigm of our broken food system. The film digs deep into their unique perspectives and transformative work, finding inspirational, grass-roots solutions based on growing local food systems and economies. Come watch this wonderful and inspiring film with us and share resources on how we can make our community an edible city. Free of charge.

March 28th Saturday noon to ? Come visit Ocean Beach Green Center to ignite our collaboration with Eden art garden. Eden is a collective of like minded artists, musicians, activists in our San Diego area who are working together to bring alternative lifestyles and sustainable living as a resource for those that are interested. Come for a fun filled day of art and music and sharing ideas for future events, or activism. Want to build community this is our chance. Bring your ideas and a smile. We must organize. See you here.

Events not at the Ocean Beach Green Center

March 7th Saturday 9 am – 11 am March’s Ocean Beach Cleanup at OB Pier Ocean Front St. Ocean Beach 92107 Hosted by Roger Kube NMLS #107621 – Fairway IMC and Surfrider Foundation. San Diego. Join us during ‘Change the Planet Week’ as we come together to clean up our beautiful beaches! There will be a giveaway sponsored by the Kube Team at Fairway Mortgage! https://www.facebook.com/events/547161239231152/

March 7th Saturday 4 pm – 6:30 pm Protest Safari Club International – Killing is not conservation Hosted by Ellen Ericksen Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, 92109. Please join us to protest the San Diego Safari Club. This is a yearly event here in San Diego for them to raise money. Exact location of protest TBA Ocean Beach Green Center’s recommendation: learn more here.

March 8th Sunday 10 am – 1 pm March for Black Women San Diego Hosted by March For Black Womxn SD Euclid & Logan San Diego 92114 We will meet at the intersection of Logan & Euclid (92114) ***ATTENTION: Comrades/Co-conspirators/Allies/Non-Black POCS/MEN/Non-Binary folks. San Diego, we are back at it again for our 3rd Annual March For Black Womxn. We demand respect and a seat at the table. ALL AGES ARE WELCOME! https://www.facebook.com/events/1059242464425526/

March 8th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The Really Really Free Market Teralta Park in City Heights (on Orange Ave between 40th and 41st St). Join in and invite your friends to this ongoing community event! You do not need to bring anything to take anything. You do not need to take anything to bring anything! No trades, just FREE STUFF! You can also share any skills or services you might be experienced with (haircuts, bike repair, massages, clothing repair, etc.). Also, if you would like to play music in a public, acoustic setting, this a great opportunity to do so! Vegan food donations accepted for Food Not Bombs! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

March 10th Tuesday 10 am -2 pm Envirojustice Fair Hosted by GreenFest SDSU and Associated Students SDSU

San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Dr, San Diego 92182. Let’s talk about Environmental Justice. Come meet with community environmental justice activists and organizations that are seeking change, and learn what you can do to tackle EJ issues. Follow @greenfestsdsu on Instagram for updates. https://www.facebook.com/events/2613629858765577/

March 10th Tuesday 10 am – 11:30 pm 4th Annual Climate Action Plan Report Card Release- MLK Jr. Park Hosted by Climate Action Campaign 6401 Skyline Dr, San Diego, 92114. It’s that time of the year again! Please join us for a press conference to release our Fourth Annual Climate Action Plan Report Card at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Our Report Card takes a close look at cities’ Climate Action Plans and how well they are doing at implementing those plans. The report card is an important tool to help cities follow through on promises as well as help residents understand what kind of climate action their city is taking. Can you guess which city scored the highest? Join us to find out! https://www.facebook.com/events/154242712209921/

March 10th Tuesday 6 pm- 8 pm Climate Ambassadors for Environmental Justice Community Workshop Hosted by San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition The Community Spot on Ocean View 3796 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, 92113. Environmental justice is an important part of the struggle to improve & maintain a clean and healthful environment for those impacted most! https://www.facebook.com/events/204367633966358/

March 12th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Community Choice Aggregation and the Path to Clean Energy Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance Presentation by Dr. Jose Torre-Bueno. Join us for this informative talk! We will learn what electricity supply by Community Choice Aggregation (aka Community Choice Energy) can do to accelerate decarbonization in San Diego. Also covered: 1. What is a CCA, how it forms and how they accelerate the path to clean energy. 2. Opting out of a CCA. 3. Understanding the two parts of an electric bill, energy and transmission charges. 4. The issues of requiring natural gas plants to backup solar power CCA’s currently operating 5. The impact of SDG&E leaving the energy buying business and the company’s future role. https://www.facebook.com/events/169347664490768/

March 13th Friday 6:30 pm Sierra Club Film night ” Ellis Island: The Making of a Master Race in America” (2018) This film documents the influence of eugenics on the U.S. immigration policies then and now. It reconstructs the medical and mental examination of “aliens” at Ellis Island, designed to exclude the “inferior stock” from Southern and Eastern Europe, and speaks of the agenda of race purification to create a Master Race in the U.S. through selection, sterilization, and elimination. http://sandiegosierraclub.org/news/activities-calendar/

March 14th Saturday 3 pm – 7 pm Fundraiser for Chicano Park 50 years Hosted by Chicano Art Gallery Chicano Park San Diego, California 92113. Save the Date everyone! Next Barrio Art Crawl. Cruise over to Chicano Park and check out the art donated by over 50 artists to raise funds to help out the Chicano Park Steering Committee ? We are partnering up with the Turning Wheel Project which is a mobile classroom and resource center working with the C.P.S.C. and the Chicano Park Museum and the University of San Diego .https://www.facebook.com/events/188486895561560/

March 14th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm Famosa Slough Work Party 4275-4283 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego 92107. Volunteers are needed to help restore this City of San Diego wetland preserve. We will plant and weed around California native plants, remove invasives, and work on trails at the Famosa Slough and Channel. Wear work clothes (preferably long pants, long-sleeved shirt, hat, and sturdy shoes). If you have them, bring work gloves, gardening or weeding tools, or clippers; and bring a water bottle. Refreshments, gloves and tools will be provided.

https://www.facebook.com/events/530870460869622/ See https://tinyurl.com/FamosaSlough-031420 for details.

Please RSVP to famosa-slough@cox.net, or PM to FB page.

March 14th Saturday 1 pm – 3 pm San Diego Fixit Clinic Second Chance Beer North Park, 4045 30th St. Ste A, San Diego . Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! https://www.facebook.com/events/755981321567836/

March 15th Sunday 2 pm – 5 pm 18th Annual San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave. San Diego 921114. The 18th year of the Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where we will honor and induct 5 San Diego women into the Hall of Fame in recognition of their service to others and the community. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/515073505973596/

March 18th Wednesday 8:30 am – 12:30 pm DECARBONIZING THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: RETHINKING ZERO 4760 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. San Diego 92117. We invite you to our upcoming seminar at the SDG&E Energy Innovation Center! Hear experts target questions like: what are the roles of embodied/operational carbon, how do we apply decarbonization to building designs, and how does building decarbonization align with ZNE and the Living Building Challenge. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3bj13VD More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/eic_3_18_20

March 19th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Move Free SD Mixer 300 15th Street San Diego 92101 Join Circulate San Diego and San Diego County Bicycle Coalition for a special joint Membership mixer hosted at the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition’s beautiful new East Village office to celebrate our work on the Move Free SD program. This unique event will exhibit the great work both organizations completed for the Move Free SD program including our recent Move Free SD Portrait series. Move Free SD is a campaign, led by City of San Diego and Circulate San Diego, focused on education and encouragement to increase active transportation use in the City of San Diego. https://www.facebook.com/events/472290316986104/

March 21st. Saturday 2 pm – 5 pm Treat M.I.; Don’t Mistreat M.I. Peace Resource Center 3850 Westgate Pl, San Diego 92105

Creates a platform to bring those affected by the injustice of our mentally disabled community are incarcerated at the high risk of them taking their own lives or they’re put into situations that back them into a corner til they feel trapped…which is the toxic culture of incarceration…we fight for treatment which is a person’s right to medical treatment if sick #LetEmGo#FreeMyPeople???? #CaresNotCages More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2828667850524806/

March 21st Saturday 1:30 pm – 9 pm Spring Equinox & Final Village Celebration Hosted by Local Earth 10622 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, 92082 The Local Earth Village invites you to join us for one LAST equinox celebration in this current configuration of commUnity at Ecotopia Ranch! We celebrate and honor the continuous transition of seasons… as winter fades away and spring is reborn. In this time of rebirth we will be celebrating the 2 years of co-creation in this 1st phase of the Local Earth Village. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1566740720145271/

March 21st. Saturday 2 pm – 3 pm Mongol Tribe hosts OB Seed Library One-Year Celebration! Hosted by Ocean Beach Library and Mongol Tribe. Ocean Beach Library 4801 Santa Monica Ave, San Diego 92107 We are excited to celebrate the one year anniversary of the OB Seed Library by hosting a seed saving workshop and heirloom seed swap! Join us as we get our hands dirty processing some of our bountiful harvests from last year. Nathan Lou, Executive Director of Mongol Tribe, will share some of his tips for cleaning, drying, and storing seeds. The seed swap will begin after the workshop. Bring in some of your favorite seeds to trade and share with the community! Additionally, the seed swap will be accompanied by the musical styling of local favorites- the Tinkersmiths! https://www.facebook.com/events/596235334269430/

March 21st. Saturday 9 am – 4 pm White People for Racial Justice 101 Hosted by Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ San Diego Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans – PANA 4363 Polk Ave, San Diego 92105. Join us for an interactive introduction to anti-racist work. We’ll discuss the basics of white supremacy, privilege, and fragility. You’ll have the opportunity to explore how you’ve benefited from systemic racism and may have unintentionally perpetuated it. Using a rich curriculum of writing, partner work, video, group discussion, readings, and role plays, attendees will gain skills in recognizing and addressing everyday racism. This is a chance for white folks to gain practical tools for unlearning your own biases, identifying everyday racism and taking action to fight for racial equality. Pre-registration is required for this all-day workshop – visit the ticket link below for more details. Questions? Send a Facebook message or email surjsandiego@gmail.com . https://www.facebook.com/events/1288036444715639/

March 22nd, Sunday 10 am – 12 pm Wild Weeds Harvesting & Cooking Class Wild Willow Farm 2550 Sunset Avenue, San Diego 92154. Weeds are a fact of farming and gardening. Luckily, many of those uninvited plants are delicious and healthy to eat. You will learn how to identify, harvest and cook with our three most prevalent winter weeds: nettle, mallow, and purslane. Enjoy the light lunch we cook together and feel free to bring a potluck item (drinks, desserts, sides) to share amongst likeminded friends. Topics include: • identify and harvest weeds as we stroll on and around the farm • health benefits of nettle, mallow, and purslane. • hands-on preparation • cooking demo For any questions, please email jac.kellner@rcdsandiego.org https://www.facebook.com/events/2467133260196769/

March 29th Sunday 3 pm – 4:30 pm Build a Bee Bungalow Workshop Hands-on workshop – monthly in the SoloBee shop OR Perfect for birthday parties, crafting event or just because you love the bees. Gather your friends and we will bring the workshop to you! Monthly workshop – Register Here https://www.solobee.com/build-a-bungalow-workshop.html