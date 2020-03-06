New and Re-Elected Ocean Beach Town Council Board Members Take Their Seats

At the last Ocean Beach Town Council meeting, the newly-elected and re-elected board members took their seats. Re-elected was Mark Winkie, President, Jon Carr – now Vice President, Cameron Reid – now Corresponding Secretary, and Grace Quigley – now Events Chair.

Also just elected to the Board are Christie Romano and Arlene Fink (not pictured above). The rest of the community certainly congratulates and welcomes these dedicated volunteers.

The next public meeting is Wednesday, March 25, 7:00 pm at the Masonic Lodge. Membership in the Town Council is free to all who live, work, or own property in 92107! Visit obtowncouncil.org to join today.