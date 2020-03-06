Bry Could Still Come in Second to Face Gloria in Fall as Sherman’s Lead Quickly Shrinks

On Thursday, March 5, Councilman Scott Sherman’s lead over Councilwoman Barbara Bry shrank as the County Registrar of Voters continued to count outstanding ballots. Whomever comes in second, of course, in San Diego’s mayoral race, will face off with Assemblyman Todd Gloria in November, as he finished first.

On Wednesday, Sherman had a lead of 3,063 votes over Bry, but by Thursday evening, it dropped by 923 votes to 2,140. If Bry gains ground at this rate in the next few days, she will pass Sherman to take that second slot, so reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

By Thursday, the registrar had only counted 60,000 of 350,000 outstanding ballots – about 17 percent. Sherman’s lead shrank by just over 30 percent.

Supposedly, the next update from the Registrar will be today, Friday, by 5 pm – if not sooner.

The U-T reports:

The 290,000 remaining ballots are from voters across the entire county. Campaign officials estimate that just over half are from voters in the city, but that is not certain. …

Bry’s campaign expressed optimism Thursday in an email to supporters titled “we’re not done yet.” Bry campaign consultant Tom Shepard wrote in the email:

“Our campaign anticipated a strong showing by Scott Sherman in the early-returned absentee ballots and the Election Day poll voters, because they included a disproportionate number of Republicans.

“Sherman’s campaign consisted almost entirely of showcasing his endorsement by the San Diego County Republican Party to registered Republican voters. The problem for Sherman is that the remaining absentee ballots are disproportionately Democratic.”

One of the theories for that is that many Dems delayed turning in their absentee ballots to ensure the candidate they initially wanted was still in the race.