List of Open and Closed Ocean Beach Businesses

Here is a list of Ocean Beach businesses that are still open and those that are closed. It was compiled by Christoff Huber and posted on Facebook Social OB yesterday, Monday, March 16 and updated today, Tuesday, March 17. The OB Rag, like Christoff has no opinion about any of this, just sharing information.
Open:
- Nico’s
- Mad Munch
- BBQ House
- Olive Tree
- Chris Liquor & Deli
- Pure Thai
- Hodad’s
- Pac Shores (closed?)
- OB Smoothie
- OB Kabob
- Raglan’s
- Taika
- PL Bagels
- Christy’s Donuts (next to above)
- Harp
- Little Chef
- OB quickstop (good food)
- Newport quickstop (good sandwiches)
- Yogurt Farm
- Target
- Surfside Deli
- Tiki Port
- Pat’s Liquor
- OB Beans
- Dog Beach Dog Wash
- Litickers
- OB Business Center
- Ortega’s
- Lighthouse ice cream
- OB Nails
- People’s (20 people at a time, shelves looking empty)
- Poma’s (11-7, takeout only via window, call ahead, delivery within 2 miles for $5, $25 minimum, deliveries end sunset 619-223-3027)
- Mike’s Taco Club (9-9, takeout)
- Sundara (takeout & delivery 5p-9p OPEN!)
- Tilted Stick (take out, call ahead, 619 684-0089, 12-8)
- Culture (12-4 take out only)
- Vili’s Health Bar (inside Synergy, take out)
- Tap Shack (take out)
- Plant Power (take out)
- Hummus (take out)
- Ulivo (take out)
- Newest Noodz House (take out)
- Azucar (take out)
- Sapporo (Re-opens 4pm today, Tuesday, plan to do take-out rest of week: 11:30am-8:30pm, 619-222-6686)
- Dirty Birds (take out)
- Two Roots (take out)
- Bravo’s (take out only?)
- Kilowatt (take out?)
- Hess (take out?)
Closed:
- Winstons (“we are streaming a band to your living room tonight. https://youtu.be/ijnPcFajXrc “)
- 3rd Corner
- Wonderland
- South Beach
- Voltaire Beach House
- Lucy’s
- Blue Water
- Surf Lodge
- OB Brewery
- Cheswicks
- Sunshine
- Tony’s
- THC (closed, takeout via OB Noodz?)
- Mother’s
- The Joint
- Gianni
- Belching Beaver
The OB Rag has NOT independently checked on the status of any of these businesses. This is merely a public service announcement and stores, markets and other businesses’ are in flux and any one or more of the above commercial enterprises can change their status or hours.
This list is really misleading and left off a number of major food-oriented and other businesses, especially those in the commercial strip between Newport Avenue and Narragansett. Also, I’m wondering why the author of the list added editorial comments only favor of the Quickstops, when a list like this should be absolutely impartial. At some point in the future, the most important business on this block may be the Beardsley Mitchell Funeral Home, but I digress. My additions are:
HUGO’S (formerly Ranchos): OPEN for take-out only.
THE CLIFFS CAFE (formerly Newbreak): OPEN
THAI TIME BISTRO: OPEN for take-out only.
RITEAID: Slight change in hours. (Closes 11 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for restocking.)
O.B DONUTS: CLOSED until the situation improves.
O.B. HAIR AND NAILS: CLOSED until April 1st)
SUNSET CLIFFS DENTAL (Dr. Annalise Hilliard): OPEN BY APPOINTMENT for “true dental emergencies” only.