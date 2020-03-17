List of Open and Closed Ocean Beach Businesses

Here is a list of Ocean Beach businesses that are still open and those that are closed. It was compiled by Christoff Huber and posted on Facebook Social OB yesterday, Monday, March 16 and updated today, Tuesday, March 17. The OB Rag, like Christoff has no opinion about any of this, just sharing information.

Open:

Nico’s

Mad Munch

BBQ House

Olive Tree

Chris Liquor & Deli

Pure Thai

Hodad’s

Pac Shores (closed?)

OB Smoothie

OB Kabob

Raglan’s

Taika

PL Bagels

Christy’s Donuts (next to above)

Harp

Little Chef

OB quickstop (good food)

Newport quickstop (good sandwiches)

Yogurt Farm

Target

Surfside Deli

Tiki Port

Pat’s Liquor

OB Beans

Dog Beach Dog Wash

Litickers

OB Business Center

Ortega’s

Lighthouse ice cream

OB Nails

People’s (20 people at a time, shelves looking empty)

Poma’s (11-7, takeout only via window, call ahead, delivery within 2 miles for $5, $25 minimum, deliveries end sunset 619-223-3027)

Mike’s Taco Club (9-9, takeout)

Sundara (takeout & delivery 5p-9p OPEN!)

Tilted Stick (take out, call ahead, 619 684-0089, 12-8)

Culture (12-4 take out only)

Vili’s Health Bar (inside Synergy, take out)

Tap Shack (take out)

Plant Power (take out)

Hummus (take out)

Ulivo (take out)

Newest Noodz House (take out)

Azucar (take out)

Sapporo (Re-opens 4pm today, Tuesday, plan to do take-out rest of week: 11:30am-8:30pm, 619-222-6686)

Dirty Birds (take out)

Two Roots (take out)

Bravo’s (take out only?)

Kilowatt (take out?)

Hess (take out?)

Closed:

Winstons (“we are streaming a band to your living room tonight. https://youtu.be/ijnPcFajXrc “)

3rd Corner

Wonderland

South Beach

Voltaire Beach House

Lucy’s

Blue Water

Surf Lodge

OB Brewery

Cheswicks

Sunshine

Tony’s

THC (closed, takeout via OB Noodz?)

Mother’s

The Joint

Gianni

Belching Beaver

The OB Rag has NOT independently checked on the status of any of these businesses. This is merely a public service announcement and stores, markets and other businesses’ are in flux and any one or more of the above commercial enterprises can change their status or hours.