USA Hostels Ocean Beach to Close Their Doors on March 20

The owners of the Ocean Beach hostel, USA Hostels, will be closing their doors for good on Friday, March 20. The OB Rag confirmed this today, Tuesday, March 17.

The hostel has been a mainstay on Newport Avenue for years – under different managements and companies – and the iconic building is one of the wonders along Ocean Beach’s main commercial street.

The Rag first reported on the hostel’s up-coming change of hands in February 2014 and confirmed the final sale in October of that year. The new owners formalized a name change and made major upgrades in June 2015.

Yet, this sudden departure after nearly six years leaves us stunned.

The manaement of the hostel requested that we publish their statement, and here it is:

USA Hostels Ocean Beach will be closing for the foreseeable future on Friday, March 20th. We want to thank this neighborhood and, in particular, the many local businesses that we have partnered with for years.

You all have helped us bring a glimpse of what it is like to live the California dream to so many people around the world. We also want to thank our current and former guests, staff, volunteers, and friends of the hostel for everything they have done. We will never forget you.

We love this space and this community and will continue to occupy the building for the coming months.

We wish you all peace, love and safe travels in your future.

Lee Carmack, Assistant Manager

Julie Jamgochian, Manager