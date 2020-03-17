Ocean Beach During the Coronavirus Shut-Down

Folks line up at OB People’s Food. Only 20 customers allowed in the store at a time, one goes out another one goes in.
Others went surfing or visited the tide pools. (All photos by Bob Edwards unless otherwise noted. )
Photo by Judith Starker.
Here are more photos taken today, St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17-, in Ocean Beach.
There were more OBceans out at the tide-pools than usual. Photo by Judith Starker.
This is how the village and some of the local markets, restaurants and businesses appear during the coronavirus shut-down.
Seniors lined up in front of Baron’s Market. They are open from 9 to 9:30 AM for seniors, everyone else after 9:30
No potatoes to be had at Ralph’s though all there seemed to be plenty of all the other veggies
Hodads is doing to go orders only, like most other OB restaurants
Poma’s has take-out. Photo by Judith Starker.
Message of hope from The Holding Company crew.
They’re offering to go at OB Noodle House Bar 1502. Photo by Judith Starker.
Ortega’s to go only
Pizza Port sign
South Beach closure sign
Library is closed for now, including the book drop
Indie Yoga closed for now though they’re offering at least one outdoor class
Lots of parking available on Voltaire Street for anyone in need of reading material at Run For Cover bookstore!
A huge hat tip to Bob, Kate, Judith and Wayne who answered the call to take the pulse of the village with photos.