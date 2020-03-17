Ocean Beach During the Coronavirus Shut-Down

Folks line up at OB People’s Food. Only 20 customers allowed in the store at a time, one goes out another one goes in.

Others went surfing or visited the tide pools. (All photos by Bob Edwards unless otherwise noted. )

Here are more photos taken today, St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17-, in Ocean Beach.

This is how the village and some of the local markets, restaurants and businesses appear during the coronavirus shut-down.