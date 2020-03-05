Post-Election Detox Ideas for San Diegans

By Colleen O’Connor

Regardless of the outcomes, most voters are disappointed with some result this election.

For example, 2020 is not just the 100th anniversary of Women’s right to vote, but March is also Women’s History Month. But, what do women have to show for all this?

Three older white men vying for the Presidency of the United State; Trump, Biden, and Bernie. No glass ceilings broken.

Perhaps, Elizabeth Warren will remain in the race and provide an alternative voice—and real plants—but, realistically, she may drop out before this column is even posted. [Ed: which is what happened.]

How about those voters who wanted to stop the spread of unwanted development in San Diego’s back country? They lost, too.

Or those cheering for more bond money to pay for an expansion of the convention center—in the midst of multiple coronavirus related convention closings? Defeat.

Lots more disappointments than cheers. Simple math. More contestants than first prizes available.

To counter the letdown, get outside quickly. The weather is gorgeous. Take a walk on the beach. Jog. Sit in the sun and be grateful that the coronavirus hasn’t put San Diego into lock-down quarantine.

Cheer for the possible rain coming in a few days and for what still functions in our city. The ballots got counted. We look lots better than Iowa. No food shortages here. And the hospitals are still operating well.

Play cards. Read a book. Eat some comfort food. Definitely, turn off the news, the social media rants, and the talking heads who shout more than educate.

Go to the movies. Watch Netflix. Or Turner classic movies. Lawrence of Arabia, that restored masterpiece of cinematography, aired recently. Better still, enjoy Christmas every day of every month on the Hallmark channel.

Jane Austen’s classic, Emma, opens in theaters this week. Treat yourself.

Unhappily, the much-anticipated new James Bond movie (“No Time to Die”) has been delayed from its April 2nd opening until November 25th — the day before Thanksgiving. This due to global coronavirus fears — not the scary Presidential election.

More proof you can’t always win everything.