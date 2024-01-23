Weird Black Smoke Ring Blamed on Ocean Beach – But More Likely Originated From Snapdragon

Back before the rains, on January 20, a very weird dark smoke ring appeared up in the sky – and instantly Ocean Beach was blamed – you know, all those pot-heads …

But it’s more likely from pyrotechnics at Snapdragon Stadium.

On Instagram, the responses ranged from a stoned Zuni just back from a dispensary or jellyfish pissed off in losing their habitat.

One response:

Test pyro for event at Snapdragon

Another:

I work in the area, definitely from snapdragon. We heard a pop sound and then the ring appeared. Then a police helicopter came around and circled snapdragon once and then left.