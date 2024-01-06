We Must Remember: the 3rd Anniversary of the Attempted Insurrection and Coup Against American Democracy

Today is the third anniversary of January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy — the day that a riotous and fascist mob attacked the US Capitol in Washington DC — urged on by the then-president — to prevent the lawful certification of Joe Biden’s election.

It was an insurrection; it was a coup attempt — and for the first time in the nation’s history — the peaceful transfer of power was interrupted by the violence of those who wanted to see our democracy destroyed and wanted Trump to illegally remain in power.

As Americans who believe in the rule of law and in our democratic traditions — flailing and weakened as they are — we must acknowledge and remember this attempt to install a fascist dictatorship and end the American experiment.

Many of us watched the attack unfold on television after Trump urged his thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol. We watched in horror as our fellow citizens brutally attacked Capitol police — injuring many — and wondered where the police, the National Guard and US Army were. We later found out that the Trump secretaries of defense and army thwarted the timely deployment of law enforcement to curtail the coup. Then, later we found out the extent of the coup effort – the fake electors, the phone calls demanding more votes, the treason of members of Congress themselves.

Five people died as a result of the assault, mostly Capitol police officers. Another 140 policemen and women guarding the Capitol were injured, many of them severely, both houses of Congress were ransacked, the mob hunted down Congressional leaders whom they sought to maim or kill — including the vice president whom they intended to lynch, and the fascist mob raised the Confederate Flag from the Civil War and paraded it through the building — something even the Confederate Army was never able to do. For the first time, the flag of white supremacy, slavery and treason “flew” inside our United States Congress.

By now three years later, 1240 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes from misdemeanor offenses like trespassing to felonies like assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. 452 of those were charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.

Roughly 730 people have pleaded guilty to charges, while another roughly 170 have been convicted of at least one charge at a trial decided by a judge or a jury, according to an Associated Press database. Only two defendants have been acquitted of all charges, and those were trials decided by a judge rather than a jury.

About 750 people have been sentenced, with almost two-thirds receiving some time behind bars. Prison sentences have ranged from a few days of intermittent confinement to 22 years in prison. The longest sentence was handed down to Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys national chairman who was convicted of seditious conspiracy for engaging in the plot to stop the transfer of power. He got 22 years.

As Michael Moore has explained, perhaps the worst was about to happen. After being chased into hiding by the mob, members of Congress came out and returned to their respective House and Senate Chambers.

They still had one job left to do: Officially certify that Joe Biden was the elected President of the United States of America. Of the 535 Representatives and Senators who had earlier taken the oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution, 147 of them — all Republicans — just hours after they ran for their lives to survive this coup attempt, chose to side with the treasonous mob and voted to block Joe Biden from entering the White House to do the job the American people elected him to do. It was a stunning mass action of treason, to violate their Constitutional duties and give “aid and comfort” to the insurrectionists.

Most of those 147 Republicans were re-elected already and the rest are now running for re-election. As is the coup instigator in chief.

Over the last three years, much of the political landscape of the country has been defined by that day, January 6th. And the treasonous Trump is back promising to fully install a fascist regime when he’s re-elected in 10 months. Of course, he eventually was placed under arrest and charged with 91 felony indictments in a conspiracy to overthrow the government’s free election and is currently awaiting at least five separate trials.

Misinformation, outright lies, election denials, the extreme right-wing media have all chipped away at public opinion of the attack. As the Washington Post reported:

A Post-University of Maryland poll published this week shows a sizable share of Americans accept lies about the 2020 election and the insurrection that followed on Jan. 6, 2021. Only 62 percent say Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate, down from 69 percent two years ago, and far lower than after the contested 2000 election. One-third of U.S. adults say they believe there’s “solid evidence” of “widespread voter fraud” in the 2020 election. Regarding Jan. 6 itself, 28 percent say former president Donald Trump bears no responsibility, 21 percent say the people who stormed the Capitol were “mostly peaceful” and 25 percent say the FBI probably or definitely instigated the attack.

It’s very disconcerting to realize that a sizable chuck of our fellow Americans are ready to install a fascist dictatorship. However, most Americans have not been fooled. Over two-thirds accept that Biden was elected. Nearly half believe January 6 should disqualify Trump from the presidency. If he is convicted, these numbers will climb up.

Yet, this day of infamy must never be forgotten. The lessons learned from it — how we came this close to losing our Democracy — must be passed down to future generations. Democracy, as we and the rest of the world all know, is a fragile enterprise. Democracy is not a spectator sport – we all must be involved in protecting and maintaining it. On January 6th three years ago, we found that democracy can be lost in the blink of an eye.

And now, a renewed commitment, a mass outpouring of support for liberty, freedom, equality and solidarity, must take place this year. Some want to make January 6th a national holiday – Democracy Day – a day we celebrate the right for everyone to vote, without harassment or suppression, and where no one, regardless of wealth or position, is above the law.

There’s another day and date coming up in a short ten months in November. It could be America’s last free election. Let’s ensure it’s not. Voting is the least we can do to save our democracy – and there is so much more we will have to do. Let’s not sleep-walk into fascism.

