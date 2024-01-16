‘Travels Through Time, History and Back to OB’ – OB Historical Society – Thurs., Jan.18

Please join the Ocean Beach Historical Society on Thursday evening January 18th as they kick off their 30th year of our free monthly lecture series.

Ocean Beach photographer Randy Dible will present a program of his own wonderful photos mixed with the great historic photos of his grandfather, San Diego photographer Robert Thompson, from his travels around the world in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s.

This is a return engagement for Randy, and his programs are a lot of fun mixed with jaw-dropping imagery.

January 18th at 7:00 pm, Water’s Edge – 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd in Ocean Beach.

All are welcome, always FREE, tell a friend and come on down.