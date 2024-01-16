The Back Story to How Wildsong Productions Kept the OB Playhouse Open

By Sara Blanche Hayes

The below comment was left on the news story CBS 8 San Diego made about the closing of OB Playhouse.

“Unchecked capitalism and straight up Greed!!! The state needs to cap this sh#t!!! Hopefully that spot sits open and nobody rents it…”

There are many others like it, full of disgruntled San Diegans railing against the lack of rental protections and the landlords who exploit this fact. They toss around phrases like price gouging and profits-over-people, expressing their anger and disappointment.

The board of Wildsong Productions was shocked at the outpouring of anger and love.

“We were hopeful, of course, that mainstream news coverage would help us in some way. We never expected this.” — Kannon Gowen, Technical Director of Wildsong Productions.

In an article a few weeks ago, The OB Rag explored Wildsong Productions’ two years of producing theater here in our community. The first few years of being a non-profit theater are marked by an extreme lack of budget.

The Wildsong team survived solely off of ticket sales and the occasional donation, barely scraping by. You can’t even start applying to grants as a non-profit until you’ve been in operation for at least two years. Despite the challenges they faced, Wildsong found a home in Ocean Beach. Each show more and more tickets were sold. It was just enough, until the landlords told them the rent was going to be nearly doubled in 2024.

“We sprang into action. I must’ve seen 100 commercial spaces. Prices are high everywhere.” — Brooke Aliceon, Artistic Director of Wildsong Productions.

“We were fundraising as hard as we could too. OB really opened their hearts to us. People kept telling me that they don’t want us to leave, asking for ways to support us. We raised $11,750.”

While this is quite the feat, it wasn’t enough to secure a new commercial space. Despite the looming deadline of the new year, Aliceon was not about to give up hope.

“We create good work. It’s clear from our ticket sales that equitable and diverse theater is important, we just need someone who has money to spare that believes in our mission. That person or group of people is out there, somewhere.”

Then, with less than a week to spare, Aliceon and Gowen received a call from the leasing agent for the building. They were having no luck renting out the building to anyone else and, after seeing the heated response on social media, were ready to come to the table and negotiate.

“We went back and forth over and over again negotiating a deal that worked within our budget while not compromising on what we needed. And, eventually, with only a couple days left to spare, we officially signed a three year lease.” — Kannon Gowen

Aliceon and Gowen do not see this as the end of an era. Instead, they see it as the opportunity to create something incredible.

“First, we are rebranding to the Wildsong Theatre and Arts Collective. We are going to keep fundraising to put up a dance studio, a rehearsal space, raised seating, a new stage, a new sound system, an art gallery… We have such big dreams for this space.” — Brooke Aliceon

“Accessibility is so huge for us. The long-term plan is to keep our costs as low as possible, create free programs for youth, and invite anyone who is interested to create art with us.” — Kannon Gowen

Sitting across from Aliceon and Gowen, there are a few things that stick out. Gowen’s hands are calloused and rough, most likely from building the set for the next show.

Aliceon’s exhaustion is clear from the extra large iced coffee she keeps close by and the number of times she’s yawned as we’ve spoken. Yet, when speaking about the future, their eyes shine. Their smiles are blinding.

The Wildsong Theatre and Arts Collective’s next show is Sweeney Todd, opening on 1/26/24.

Tickets can be purchased on their website here: http://wildsongproductions.showit.site

If you’d like to support their mission, you can make a donation at their website or send them an email at thewildsongproductions@gmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities.