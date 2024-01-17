Private Resort in Mission Bay About to Sign Agreement With Coastal Commission Allowing Public Access to Miles of Trails, Beaches and 100’s of Parking Spaces

By Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / January 14, 2024

Largely hidden within the sprawling Paradise Point resort on Mission Bay are inviting sandy beaches and hundreds of public parking spaces that many locals and visitors are unaware they are free to use.

The California Coastal Commission, which last September fined Paradise Point $1 million for years of unpermitted development that interfered with public access, is close to signing off on a sweeping new plan aimed at ensuring that the public will be able to easily stroll along the shoreline, sunbathe on the beach and park free of charge at Mission Bay — all within the vacation resort.

The hotel’s ownership — a Maryland real estate investment trust — already has paid the fine and has since been in months-long discussions with the commission’s enforcement staff on a 46-page draft plan outlining the steps it will take to put in new signs, remove obstructions to walkways, and build new public restrooms near the beach.

The document is not yet finalized, and there remain a few sticking points — like how to best implement a requirement of the Coastal Commission for dozens of additional EV charging stations and where exactly to add additional walkways to make it easy for visitors to walk around the waterfront — said Rob Moddelmog, statewide enforcement analyst for the commission.

Moddelmog said he wants to make sure every little detail is covered in the plan. That is no easy task given the enormity of the agreement that was worked out to settle multiple violations dating back years, some of which predated the current ownership. Paradise Point, which began life as Vacation Village, has been a fixture on Mission Bay for six decades.

For the balance of this article, please go here.