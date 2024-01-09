Sunset Cliffs As You’ve Never Seen Them

by on January 9, 2024 · 1 comment

in Environment, Ocean Beach

This awe inspiring video of Sunset Cliffs by Charles Landon is a must see.

These are views of the cliffs that are rarely seen. And yes, it’s a reposting of Charles’ video from last October.

Original music by Phil Rockhold.

George January 9, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Nice photography, although the video somewhat neglects the park south of Ladera St. with only a couple of brief shots at the end which isn’t enough to do that large area justice. Catchy music, too.

