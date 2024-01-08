King Tides Return to Ocean Beach and Rest of Coast Wednesday Thru Saturday This Week

A mixture of cosmic and earthly forces will create some of the highest king tides of the year in San Diego.

The king tides are expected to hit the coastline by Wednesday, Jan. 10 and at least byn Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12, bringing high surf and crashing waves to San Diego beaches.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, the king tides will closely follow a period of high surf advisories, which led to several coastal closures, beach disruptions, and damage to piers in Ocean Beach and other local coastal communities.

Unlike typical surf and tidal conditions, king tides are actually caused by the distance between the Sun, Moon, and Earth. For the upcoming king tides, they’re caused by the new moon on Thursday, as well as the exact placement of the moon in relation to the planet.

If you want to view the king tides in San Diego, here’s the data for the highest and lowest tidal predictions at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography Pier in La Jolla.

Highest king tide on Thursday

The highest king tide on Thursday, Jan. 11 will take place at 8:20 a.m. The tide will measure 7.2 feet.

Lowest king tide on Thursday

The lowest tide to take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 will occur around 3:41 p.m. It will measure negative 1.7 feet.

Highest king tide on Friday

The highest king tide on Friday will take place at 9:04 a.m. in the morning. The tide will measure 7.2 feet on that day, similar to Thursday.

Lowest king tide on Friday

The lowest king tide on Friday will take place at 4:21 p.m. and will measure negative 1.7 feet.

Edited from La Jolla

Graph from NBC7