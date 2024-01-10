Rag Not Only News Site That Needs Proof Reader

This news headline on local TV channel CBS8 proves the OB Rag is not the only news site that needs a proof reader. (The Rag is notorious for needing its posts proof read.)

This headline says Councilmember Cabrillo wants something to happen. Trouble is, there is no councilmember named “Cabrillo”. We do have a Cabrillo Monument and numerous other things named after the Spanish explorer and conquistador. But no one by that name on the city council.

We do a Raul Campillo on the council, however.

Obviously, this is just a typo — but it’s in the headline. Ouch! Did a bot or AI read the headline beforehand?