From High Tide at OB to Snow on Mt Laguna on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

by on January 11, 2024 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach about a half hour after high tide on Thursday, January 11, 2024, 9:05 a.m.

The Lodge at Mt Laguna same time.

