Trump’s Miserable Numbers Coming Out of Iowa : Reality Check

Before Trump, his sycophants, and media pundits make too much of the Donald’s “win” in the GOP Iowa caucuses, let’s consider the reality of his really miserable numbers coming out of Iowa.

First of all, we’re talking about a state with only a population of 3.193 million (2021). In comparison, the County of San Diego has a population of 3.286 million (2021). So, our county has more people than the entire state of Iowa. Plus, Iowa is 90% white.

Currently, there are 752,200 registered Republicans in Iowa. Reportedly, 110,298 Iowans caucused. That’s only 15% of the total — which, yes, we know Iowans had to brave a sub-zero Arctic blast Monday night, but historically, was very low; usually the totals are 20% to 30%.

Of those who came out, 51% voted for Trump — roughly 56,250. But what Trump and the pundits are slow to mention is that 49% of those Republicans who braved the cold didn’t vote for Trump — or about 54,045. So, nearly half of those brave souls who had the temerity to come out voted for someone else.

So, nearly the entire spectrum of the press have been announcing Trump’s “historic” win — some of who are even calling the Republican primary for 2024 “over” are basing everything — everything! on the votes of just over 50,000 people. Why the city of Poway in San Diego County has just over 50,000 residents.

This “51%” margin being touted as a game-changer, as a primary-ender is based on numbers so low, that’s it laughable to think the political establishment is both overjoyed and cringing at the same moment over these numbers. They really are miserable.

Here’s the Des Moines Register

Sub-zero temperatures and former President Donald Trump’s dominant lead going into Monday’s Republican caucuses contributed to just 15% of Iowa’s registered Republicans turning out, lagging past caucus participation.

The Republican Party of Iowa reported that 110,298 Iowans braved a sub-zero Arctic blast on Monday night to caucus at 1,657 precincts across the state. The number of caucusgoers comprised 15% of Iowa’s roughly 752,200 registered Republicans. That falls short of the 20% to nearly 30% of Republicans who caucused in recent years, experts say.

Trump, who got 51% of the vote. Among the other top candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snagged 21% of the vote, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley won 19%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who snagged 8% of the vote, dropped out of the race Monday night.

Three other candidates — Texas businessman Ryan Binkley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — each garnered less than 1% of the vote. Christie suspended his campaign on Jan. 10, and Hutchinson dropped out of the race Tuesday.