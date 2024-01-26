Jim Bell’s Former Compound on Voltaire Street Up for Sale for $2.3 Million

When well-known OBcean and local ecologist Jim Bell was alive, he lived in a large building on Voltaire Street that his friends called the “Jim Bell Compound.” It had numerous rooms — up to five and a large back patio and was considered quite the hippie pad. The address was 4862-4866 Voltaire.

The Ocean Beach Green Center took over the front room of the house for their facility.

Now the compound is up for sale for $2.3 millions.

Here’s the description of the property on Zillow:

The house is considered on tax roll as a single family home which has had substantial remodel to the point the tax records show 2020 build.

A complete new roof and truss was build over existing shell of the home. Engineers have stated its strong enough for a second story.

We are approved to have an air bnb but use it for the front space with one bedroom only at this time.

We have solid tenants living in the back portion of the property which is 5 bedrooms. There is no AC and heat is double wall furnace. We have large deck in the back. Agent and buyer to verify all dimensions, square footage and property information prior to close. Agent has interest in the real estate.