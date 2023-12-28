‘My Generation of Seniors Need to Make Amends to Our Off-Spring for Supporting a Man Who Nearly Brought Our Democracy to its Knees — by Not Ever Voting for Him Again.’

By Ernie McCray / Op-Ed San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 28, 2023

I’m but one of America’s nearly 60 million senior citizens, an 85-year-old. That’s an age filled with concerns, all kinds of concerns, concerns about walking into a room not knowing why, concerns about aches and pains that come in several degrees and recent concerns about rises in ageism.

Oh, the list of concerns could go on and on, ad nauseum, but I have a particular concern that has, for a while now, bothered me tremendously, one that stands high on my list of worries.

It’s a concern I have with my peers. My fellow old folks. The concern being that we will exit this beautiful Earth without having made up with our grandchildren and great-grandchildren for our huge role in supporting a man who nearly brought our precious democracy to its knees, still bent on leaving destruction in his wake like a category 5 hurricane.

We supported him more than any other age group when we should have seen through him like people with X-ray vision, simply based on how he doesn’t represent the values of decency we grew up with. Not even close, as he’s like a poster boy for just about everything our parents taught us not to do.

And the rules were exceedingly easy to comprehend, as they were a straightforward list of “Nos,” among them: No making fun of people. No lording over people. No lying to people. No hanging out with unsavory characters. No hugging the flag like it was a long-lost lover or going around acting as though you don’t know that “It’s better to shut your mouth and look stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”

Doing any one of those things would have gotten us practically knocked out.

How did we, with the way we were raised, give this guy the keys to the White House, knowing that there was no iota of “Be kind” or “Do onto others what we would want them to do onto you” or “Lend a helping hand” anywhere in his being?

What in the world were we thinking, especially when our progeny were much cooler to him at the polls?

How could we be so far apart from them?

And, the bigger question is how can we be of great assistance to them now as they face a future with way more uncertainties than we ever faced?

We certainly can’t be there for them if we, as we’ve generally done all our lives, just throw up our hands to social and political problems with “whatever” postures, leaving the heavy work for change in our society to the freedom-fighter types who dared to take on Jim Crow, who marched to stop wars and strove for basic human rights for all our citizenry, be they people of color or straight or gay.

We didn’t quite give it the old college try in all of that, I would say.

But, somehow, as progress moves slowly, our descendants, in spite of us, have found places in themselves that allow them to open their hearts to diversity, to different ways of looking at things, to ideas that can lead to more togetherness, more community building.

They are hope personified.

And we should regard them with pride considering how they brought to life a vision that shows how people can change, a sight featuring them gathering in the streets after a Black man, like many such men in our country throughout our history, had lost his life to police brutality, a protest that rallied folks around the nation and the globe to take the same action.

To a troubled world that was a godsend, as such as that had never been. And that spirit still lives in the hearts and souls of our kin.

But the president we chose chimed in, drawing battle lines between them and his agenda to make everything about him, promoting violence with talk about unleashing police dogs, a symbolic nod to White supremacy, and sending in the military, with “ominous” weapons, to make them put their megaphones down — and they had protested peacefully.

And he’s running again. And, the way things are, he could win.

So I can’t think of a better way to show our love and support to them than not voting for him or anyone like him ever again.

What a way that would be to make amends to our offspring for our past sins.

That would keep hope for a better world alive: a major concern of this senior citizen.

Ernie McCray is a retired elementary school principal, a frequent contributor to the OB Rag, and a resident of University City.