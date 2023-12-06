Liz Cheney: ‘The Country Is Sleepwalking Into Dictatorship’

By Colleen O’Connor

Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s new book, Oath and Honor, is just being released, garnering more press and more serious attention since her disciplined, singularly scholarly co-chairmanship of the January 6th Committee.

She has appeared in extensive primetime interviews on the major networks, in dozens of op/eds in the world’s press, and drummed up enough attention to make Taylor Swift envious.

So, it came as no surprise that Rachel Maddow, the Oxford grad of liberal renown, and MSNBC primetime host, wanted to grab Cheney for a one-on-one interview. The odd couple, one seriously liberal, the other equally serious conservative would guaranteed a huge audience share.

How would they debate?

Cheney’s verbal and printed attacks on Trump/Trump-ism and her House colleagues have been devastating. Calling them “cowards” who have “walked away from the constitution,” while sticking by her Republicanism, she digs at the former President, “I have been a Republican longer than Trump has been spray-tanning.”

Add to this:

“When you have a president who’s willing to go to war with the rule of law, to ignore the rulings of the courts if he doesn’t agree with them, that has the potential to unravel everything.”

“Trump will not leave office if elected again.

“The country is “sleepwalking in dictatorship.”

And then, she, the archconservative, adds, “The Republicans cannot win the House in 2024.”

Cheney’s book also contains serious, heretofore untold stories of the “coup” plans that culminated in the assault on the Capital, and re-enforces her belief that “everyone” must face the risk of losing our Republic.

The interview with Maddow was interesting, but more unusual was the deft, candor, and deep sincerity that Cheney displayed in a half hour segment in which she, outclassed the questioner.

Maddow spent the first half-hour in a rather self-absorbed explanation about her reasons for disliking Cheney’s politics, her family, even her stature. Then she proceeded to elaborate, as if she were the event, not Cheney.

In questions and answers, Cheney exuded something rare in politicians, a restraint, a quick legal mind, and some depth of sincerity that has seen her through the loss of her leadership position in the Republican caucus, ultimately her congressional seat in Wyoming and threats to family.

Yet, she persists with a strength that grows stronger with every nasty Trump tweet against her, every sneer or ridicule from former friends and voters, and those still adoring Trump’s cruelty.

Perhaps, it is because she is a mother, perhaps because she has taking more blow than Mohammed Ali, or perhaps because she is just honestly trying to ring the alarm bell.

Her best bet she places with her own legal training. She commends the courts for holding fast to the rule of law. They must prevail, she argues.

Read the book. Watch the interviews and opinion pieces. Judge for yourself.

A class act that spotlights a deep warning.