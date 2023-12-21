Final Curtain Call at Ocean Beach Playhouse Saturday, Dec.23 — Special Discounts Available

By Roma Chang / Hoodline – Fox5SanDiego / December 21, 2023

It’s lights out for the Ocean Beach Playhouse. The cherished San Diego theater is taking its final bow this Saturday, Dec. 23, after seven years of operation. Citing crushing rent hikes, owners Bill and Jennie Connard have to wave goodbye to their dual-concept space, which houses both OB eBikes and the intimate 50-seat stage.

[Editordude: See these recent Rag posts on the end of the OB Playhouse – here and here.]

In a city where gentrification is as common as the sunny days, small business owners are finding to barely keep up with the deep-pocketed retail chains. “The rent just too high for what we’re doing and way too high for a community theater,” the Connards told FOX 5 San Diego.

As the community bids farewell, the Playhouse is adamant to quickly go out with a bang.

An industry night performance of “Rent” is geared to be a congregation for the artists and audience members who’ve graced the venue over the years. The Playhouse is throwing open its doors one last time for a show that doubles as a testimonial to their resilience.

Per the OB Playhouse & Theatre Company’s Facebook account, tickets are pegged at $20, with a special discount for the code “2DAY4U.” They’ve also got a plan to wrap up the show:

“We also want to do a group ‘Seasons of Love’ Encore at the end of the show with anyone who is there tonight who has ever performed at the playhouse!” encouraged the company in their Facebook post.

While the curtains may be closing, the company continues seeking a new home, hoping for a future act. Wildsong Productions isn’t ready to abandon their creative endeavors just yet. They are actively searching for a new stage to engage their audience, but funding, in a landscape already crowded with commercial juggernauts, could prove to be their hardest act to follow. The show must go on, they say, but where it will isn’t clear at the moment. For now, they’re focused on giving the Ocean Beach Playhouse the send-off it deserves, one where the past performers touch the stage once more to serenade the space with love.