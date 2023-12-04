City Staff’s Failure to Enact Coastal Commission Options on Bike Paths Leads to Higher Costs and Dangers on West Pt Loma Blvd.

Here’s KPBS writer Andrew Bowen’s take on the dangers on West Pt Loma Blvd. and its lack of safe bike paths.

Bowen blames the California Coastal Commission on delaying the city’s efforts to install bike paths along a dangerous section of the boulevard. He cites the bureaucratic roadblocks thrown up by the Commission for preventing the good city to install protected bike lanes and for injuries suffered by bicyclists in that stretch between Nimitz Boulevard and Adrian Street.

Yet, if the reader dives into Bowen’s piece, another cause does appear.

Case in point, Bowen asserts:

The [W. Pt Loma] road was resurfaced this month between Nimitz Boulevard and Adrian Street. Rather than delay the project to accommodate the Coastal Commission’s requests, the city opted to keep the street’s original design. That configuration forces cyclists to share a lane with drivers — many of whom take the speed limit of 40 miles per hour as a suggestion rather than a mandate. …

At least two people have died in collisions on the road in the past two years, according to city crash data. A pedestrian also suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash on Oct. 10. …

City officials settled on a redesign of the road that would have preserved nearly all the street parking, using it as a barrier to protect cyclists from traffic. The so-called “road diet” would have also reduced the number of lanes in each direction from two to one, slowing down traffic and reducing the pedestrian crossing distance.

The problem: San Diego’s Local Coastal Program (LCP), a land use document that cannot be changed without Coastal Commission approval, designates West Point Loma Boulevard as a 4-lane road. Commission staffers told the city if it wanted to reduce the number of lanes, it would have to analyze the circulation impacts and apply for an LCP amendment. …

Even still, commission staff say San Diego officials are aware of the process and should budget their time and resources accordingly. “We met with the city over a year ago, and offered multiple options to move forward with this and other bike lane projects,” Kate Huckelbridge [executive director of the Coastal Commission] said. “But they didn’t follow through.”

So, the lack of the city’s follow-through is actually why the bike paths weren’t installed.

Is this another example of the city’s dysfunction?

Here’s Bowen’s opening:

By Andrew Bowen / KPBS / November 30, 2023

On Oct. 30, a 41-year-old woman was riding her bike on West Point Loma Boulevard when an SUV driver struck her from behind. She survived, but was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis.

The collision took place on a stretch of the road where city officials had planned to install protected bike lanes earlier this month following a resurfacing project. But those plans hit a roadblock with the California Coastal Commission, a state regulatory agency tasked with preserving coastal access.

Outside San Diego’s coastal zone, recent laws and court rulings have granted the city broad authority to install bike lanes on almost any street with little to no red tape, even when such projects require eliminating parking or reducing the number of lanes.

For the balance of this article, please go here.