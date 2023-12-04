Dec. 4: Advisory for Dog Beach in OB – Humans and Dogs Advised to Avoid Contact With Ocean Water

There’s a county water advisory in place for OB’s Dog Beach — to include 300 yards south of the mouth of the San Diego River.

Bacteria levels exceed health standards and humans — and dogs are advised to avoid water contact in the advisory area. (See here.)

The advisory at Ocean Beach – Dog Beach has been in place since Nov. 29.

Other advisories for the following beaches are also in place:

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— Mission Bay, De Anza Cove;

— Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

— San Diego Bay, Coronado;

— Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach.