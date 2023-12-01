Christmas Came Early – Santos Gone, Trump Liable for Illegal Acts, and Remembering Trailblazer Sandra Day O’Connor

By Colleen O’Connor

Christmas Came Early!

Rep. George Santos (the fabulous) has been expelled from the U.S. Congress. The vote wasn’t even close.

The 9th Circuit Court has ruled unanimously that former President Donald trump is NOT immune from prosecution for illegal acts during his time as President. So the courts can now proceed with the long stalled trials.

AND the incomparable Sandra Day O’Connor who passed away reminds us of her trailblazing contributions for women and common sense. What we have achieved during her lifetime and what is at risk in the future election.

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, dies at 93.