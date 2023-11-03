Why People Oppose a Homeless Facility at Barracks H

Here’s the text of a petition that opposes a homeless “camp” at Barracks H near Point Loma. (The petition is misleading in that it calls the proposed site “Liberty Station”.) It was started by Derek Falconer and as of this posting, has garnered 3862 signatures.

by Derek Falconer

Last year, at our local Little League field, my 7 year old son encountered a homeless man in the public bathroom without pants who had soiled himself, was mumbling incoherently, and had a needle in his arm. My son was very shaken as a result of being exposed to such tragedy at such an innocent age. As a parent, I struggled to explain to a 7 year-old what had happened to the man and why our community was okay with this sort of thing at a Little League field where kids were supposed to be enjoying wholesome childhood experiences like baseball games and snack shack treats with friends.

That is why, when I heard about the newly enacted San Diego Comprehensive Shelter Strategy, I had to act. The plan includes a 700-bed homeless shelter at Barracks H in Liberty Station’s east end. This represents between 1/3 and 1/4 of San Diego’s entire homeless population being relocated to Liberty Station, a beloved location for families and children.

We must force city leaders to reevaluate this proposal!

Proximity to Schools

The proposed shelter is irresponsibly close (within half a mile) to NINE certified San Diego City School campuses, not to mention several pre-schools and children’s educational centers in the vicinity. A shelter of this magnitude will expose our children to drug paraphernalia, individuals undergoing psychosis, and other challenges prevalent among the homeless. This is not a conducive or safe environment for our children.

Impact on Liberty Station and Military Families

Liberty Station, with neighborhoods like Admiralty Row, Beacon Point, and Anchor Cove, is home to numerous families. Further, over 500 military families reside nearby. Many others frequent Liberty Station for its family-friendly parks and waterfront. Introducing a shelter of this size will extinguish the community-centric atmosphere Liberty Station is known for.

Tourism

San Diego Bay is a key player in the city’s tourism industry. The introduction of a sizable shelter, potentially with visible tents and related challenges, will deter visitors. This poses a threat not just to the tourists’ experience but to the city’s tourism-based revenue, Harbor Island Hotels, and Spanish Landing Park and playground.

Local Commerce Implications

The proposed shelter will escalate challenges for local businesses, ranging from theft to disturbances, causing long-standing businesses to leave the area.

San Diego International Airport Concerns

With the shelter’s proximity to the airport, there will be escalated security concerns, particularly given the ongoing terminal construction. This could manifest as increased break-ins, traffic issues, and misuse of airport amenities.

Exacerbating Existing Challenges

Even now, the Point Loma community faces challenges like theft, trespassing, and harassment from some individuals in the current homeless population. Introducing an additional 700 individuals, especially without a robust plan, will heighten these problems.

Strain on Governance Organizations

Entities such as the Port of San Diego Harbor Police, Liberty Station Community Association, NTC Foundation, and the City of San Diego’s Park and Recreation Department play pivotal roles in maintaining community standards. Their tasks and responsibilities will be overwhelmed by this proposal.

We genuinely recognize the importance of supporting our homeless community. Yet, it is crucial to balance this with ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of all San Diego residents.

Unite!

As a collective of concerned residents and stakeholders, we vehemently oppose the current proposal. We demand an immediate reevaluation and insist upon a dialogue that includes all affected parties. Decisions must prioritize safety, collaboration, and the common good.

By signing this petition, we call upon city officials to revisit the proposal for Liberty Station, advocating for a solution that aligns with the best interests of all.

Stand with us. Let’s safeguard the security and integrity of our community for everyone.

In addition to signing please contact our elected representatives and let them know how you feel!

Mayor Todd Gloria: MayorToddGloria@sandiego.gov

Councilmember Jen Campbell: jennifercampbell@sandiego.gov