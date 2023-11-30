SDG&E Is Making More Money Than Ever – Here’s Why

On Sunday’s Union-Tribune front page, reporter Rob Nikolewski wrote how and why SDG&E is making more money than ever. But it’s a “subscriber only” piece, and we’re only providing the first few paragraphs of the report here:

San Diego Gas & Electric is a very different company than it was just a few years ago. Rates charged to the 3.7 million people the utility serves continue to rise in large part because California utilities — not just SDG&E — have additional responsibilities to shoulder.

But SDG&E is also making more money than ever. A review by the Union-Tribune of federal financial submissions shows SDG&E profits have been steadily increasing for about a generation, with the pace accelerating since 2008. Last year’s earnings came to $915 million, the highest in company history. At its current pace, the utility may crack the $1 billion mark by the end of 2023.

What’s going on?

SDG&E officials say the rise in profits is primarily due to taking on more infrastructure projects to:

help prevent outbreaks of devastating wildfires maintain reliability for an increasingly complicated power grid, and meet California’s ambitious decarbonization goals.



“We’re a 140-year-old company and we’ve seen probably more change over the last 20 years than we did for the previous 120 years,” said Scott Crider, SDG&E senior vice president of External and Operations Support. “The grid of 2023 certainly isn’t like 1923, or even 2003. The grid of today is far more complex.”

Energy analysts and even consumer groups who often lock horns with California’s investor-owned utilities concede that SDG&E’s profits are indeed related to infrastructure projects tied to the mushrooming growth in the rate bases — the value of properties utilities are allowed to earn a specified rate of return on — of the state’s utilities.

But with California utility rates showing no signs of letting up, they worry the bills utility customers pay each month are getting out of reach — not only for millions of low-income customers who are already struggling financially but for middle-income residents, too.

“If we’re going to stop that trajectory, we will need to look ahead and think about the ultimate price tag of some of these initiatives,” said Jennifer Dowdell, senior policy expert at The Utility Reform Network, or TURN, a consumer group based in San Francisco. “At this point, we are operating in a rate environment that has no margin of safety.”

In case you have a subscription, here’s the balance of the article.