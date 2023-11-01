November 2023 Events for San Diego — from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings November 4th, 11th,18th, and 25th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

Ongoing:

For updates on Friendship Park, a place where families and friends unite, transcending borders. Let’s make Friendship Park a park, not a prison, and stop the construction of 30-foot walls through the park. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark

For Border Angels monthly caravans of Love and Water Drops More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels

November 2nd, Thursday 5 pm IG Live Event by Alliance San Diego Our *People Power* is the driving force behind social change. Get involved and let’s create a more just society together. We invite you to tune in to our Instagram Live for a conversation with We Are California. Find out how you can join change makers from across the state to organize on issues like voting rights, affordable housing, and police accountability. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=374511541574906&set=a.287650213594373

November 2nd Thursday 6 pm – 9 pm Defending Liberty’s Legacy: Funding the Fight for Freedom. Event by American Civil Liberties Union Diversionary Theatre 4551 Park Blvd, San Diego 92116 Please join ACLU NextGen for our Third Annual Fundraiser. Enjoy drinks, light food, and a host of performances by local BIPOC Drag Queens! This is an important night to celebrate the ACLU’s essential mission: standing up for the rights of all people. All proceeds go directly to the ACLU. ACLU NextGen is a diverse coalition of professionals, activists, artists, and leaders committed to supporting the ACLU’s important work. $35 – $75 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1246065419538792/?ref=newsfeed

November 3rd. Friday 7 pm – 9:30 pm Sea Lion Symphony Event by Sierra Club Congregational Church of La Jolla 1216 Cave Street La Jolla 92037 A Sea Lion Symphony is a multi-media live performance combining a string quintet set to an enchanting film on the life of the La Jolla’s resident sea lions interspersed with narrative poetry. Composed and conducted by David Bowser, conductor of the Toronto Mozart Players, this unique experience takes you high above the land and under the water to see La Jolla’s sea lions in their natural habitat. Produced by the Sierra Club Seal Society, this fundraiser event educates and delights the audience. Questions and Answers to follow. $40 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/339231995326123/339233891992600?event_time_id=339233891992600&ref=newsfeed

November 3rd. Friday 9 am – 12 pm Celebrating 25 Years of the Multiple Species Conservation Program Event by San Diego National Wildlife Refuges 1 Father Junipero Serra Trl, San Diego 92119 Join us to mark the Multiple Species Conservation Program’s 25th Anniversary. Celebrate conservation achievements focused on restoration and management. The annual workshop will be held with opening remarks by agency officials, booths and exhibits, followed by guided hikes. We hope you can celebrate with us! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/351708677338145?ref=newsfeed

November 3 · 4pm – November 5 · 12:30pm PDT Grassroots Rising: Leveling Up in the Climate Fight Event by Citizen Climate Lobby Don’t miss visionary social entrepreneur, CNN commentator, and author, Van Jones at this virtual conference focused on growing our grassroots movement. Whether you’ve been a climate advocate for four days or 40 years, you’ll learn fresh ideas and tips for how to make change happen in your community and with your members of Congress. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=744999477670803&set=a.229824605854962

November 3rd and 4th Walk with Amal recommended by Peace Resource Center La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Avenue La Jolla CA; In honor of Little Amal’s visit to San Diego Vantage is partnering with Walk with Amal creating a unique performance highlighting the stories of seven refugee and asylee women from Anne Hoiberg’s book, Tears of War. The women will present their stories of fleeing their war-impacted country, surviving the horrific journey to refuge, adjusting to a refugee camp or a neighboring country, and resettling in San Diego. Ticket: Suggested donation $20.00 Cash at door or http://vantagetheatre.com/wordpress/donate Reservations vantagetheatre@gmail.com or 858-461-8552 For more info on Little Ama https://walkwithamal.org/events/ more info: https://www.walkwithamal.org/events/

November 4th Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Conversations in Action for Collaboration and Reproductive Justice Workshop. Presented by the North County San Diego Womxns March with co-sponsors Planned Parenthood of SW and Reproductive Freedom for All Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024 Join us for a lively and meaningful discussion on the History of Abortion, Collaborative Leadership, and Rights – Justice – Freedom.. https://www.ncsdwm.org

November 4th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm San Diego FixIt Clinic Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, County of San Diego Recycling; Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe17040 Avenida De Acacias Box 348, Rancho Santa Fe Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 Bring your broken, non-working items—electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, and more—for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you take apart and troubleshoot your item. Even if we can’t fix it, you’ll learn more about how it was made and how it works. This is a fun event for the whole family, so bring your kids! We are expanding rapidly and will be hosting events all over San Diego County. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/297842692869322

November 4th 11 am – 4 pm Saturday Gathering of Nations Sponsored by the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation Bonita Museum 4355 Bonita Rd. Bonita 92902 A free event to celebrate indigenous culture with food, crafts and cultural presentations. More info: https://bonitahistoricalsociety.org/event/gathering-of-nations/

November 4th Saturday 10:30 am – 12 pm Miramar Greenery to You: Compost, Mulch & Wood Chips Tecolote Nature Center 5180 Tecolote Road San Diego, CA 92110 Join Solana Center and the City of San Diego at the Tecolote Nature Center for this 90-minute workshop to dive into the wonderful world of composting. Learn about the City of San Diego-operated Miramar Greenery composting facility, the compost process, and environmental benefits. You’ll also learn how compost can help you save money, time, and resources, and how you can easily get compost, mulch, and wood chips for your garden, landscape, or farm. Fun fact: if you’re a City of San Diego resident, you can pick up 2 cubic yards of compost and 4? mulch from the Greenery for free with proof of residency! FREE compost samples will be available to take home following the workshop! Please bring a five-gallon bucket, tub, or container to fill and take compost home. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/from-miramar-greenery-to-you-compost-mulch-wood-chips-city-of-san-diego/

November 4th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm The Great River Clean-up Event by The San Diego River Park Foundation Forester Creek Park 8665 Argent Street Santee 92071 Looking for a volunteer opportunity that allows you to support a healthy river while interacting with a group of like-minded people? Come out with our core volunteer team to assist with River Clean-Ups! Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,00 pounds of trash from our River. Without our amazing volunteers, this trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, create unsightly piles in our parks and public space, leach contaminants into the water, and could be washed out into our ocean and beaches! More info: https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=827544

November 6th Monday 10:30 am – 4:30 pm Conservation Strategies, Vulnerabilities and Priorities Workshop! Recommended by Climate Science Alliance Santa Ysabel Nature Center 22135 CA-79, Santa Ysabel 92070 The Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County’s Regional Forest and Fire Capacity (RFFC) Program in partnership with the Southern California Montane Forest Conservation Strategy are hosting a workshop focused on furthering project planning in the Montane Forest regions of San Diego County. The purpose of this workshop is to gather input for an all-lands treatment prioritization plan for montane forest lands within San Diego County. The result will be a map that can help to both prioritize treatment projects and provide direction for climate-adapted management by site. Participants and organizers will utilize a decision framework developed by the Southern Montane Forest Project and will provide input on their most important forest values, threats, and vulnerabilities of concern. Lunch will be provided! More info: https://www.climatesciencealliance.org/post/you-re-invited-to-the-conservation-strategies-vulnerabilities-and-priorities-workshop?fbclid=IwAR04v-RDv3FBbbWaoYadLld0pm8-NcRllRhkXBZWeiwk7KXymaIWbSlnQnE

November 8th Wednesday 6 pm – 8 pm Thankful for Rivian Event by Electric Vehicle Association San Diego Automotive Museum 2080 Pan American Plaza San Diego 92101 Our November meeting will have members of the San Diego Rivian Club talking about the vehicles and ownership experience. They will also give us an opportunity to see both the R1T truck and R1S SUV up close and see what makes them special. The first Rivian R1T was delivered to a customer in September 2021. Now we see R1T pickups, the R1S SUVs, and Amazon Rivian delivery vans all over San Diego. Chatty Bialeschki is first president of the newly formed San Diego chapter of the Rivian Owners Club. Like other EV owners, they love talking about their vehicles. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/event/november-2023-owners-show-off-rivians/

November 9th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm The Benefits of Public Banking Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us to hear from Rick Girling, Communications Director of the California Public Banking Alliance (CPBA), who will present an overview of the public banking movement in California. In this informative talk, we will learn what public banks are, how they differ from traditional investor-owned banks, and how they better serve individuals and local communities while aiding efforts to mitigate the climate crisis and other important environmental issues. Rick will also show how public banks have the potential to be a vital resource for funding climate justice action and other efforts to meet humanitarian needs. We will be inspired and informed about how we can set up public banks here locally in San Diego and Orange counties, as well as in other new regions across the country. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1517208555716726?ref=newsfeed

November 11th Saturday 5 pm – 11:59 pm KNSJ’s 10 Year Anniversary Gala 4855 Seminole Dr, San Diego 92115 On July 4th, 2013, an independent people-powered radio station took to the San Diego airwaves dominated by the corporate media. Community radio KNSJ 89.1 FM had a mission–to be a catalyst for an informed community, to use its creative energies to “network for social justice” and to “empower members to create high quality radio for people and viewpoints which have been historically marginalized and traditionally excluded by the commercial media.” 10 years later, the media landscape is more homogenous and monopolized than ever.

The rampant spread of misinformation throughout our increasingly corporatized digital media platforms means that now more than ever, independent media is critical to the democratic discussion. This is why KNSJ matters and why we are marking a decade on the air with a celebration! Our festivities will include a courtyard reception, a beautiful program and a plated dinner, live entertainment, an opportunity drawing with prizes from your favorite local businesses, and to top it off, an after party for those who want to stick around and dance the night away. In honor of Veterans Day, those who have served are invited to use the discount code VET for 15% off of any ticket price. Interested in volunteering? Email gala@knsj.org $40 – $90 More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=727514152739307&set=a.632348715589185

November 11th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

November 11th Saturday Protest Del Mar @ Race Track #1 Event by Ellen Ericksen Del Mar Racetrack First protest of the meet. We will continue to be present for the horses and tell their stories. These protests are shorter than the summer protests. Materials provide, but feel free to bring a poster if you like. Please leave your companion animals at home. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1276831673004642/?ref=newsfeed

November 13th Monday 11 am – 12:30 pm From Ashes to Action: Honoring Our Climate Dead, Protesting Fossil Fuel Banks. This event is sponsored by the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice and partners including GreenFaith, SanDiego350, and CleanEarth4Kids 655 W. Broadway San Diego 92101 In the past fifty years two million people have died from extreme weather events most of which are exacerbated by climate change. Many more will die if we do not transition speedily to renewable energy.

From 2016-2022 four big US banks–Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo–have poured over one trillion dollars into the fossil fuel industry enabling its extraction and burning of the dirty energy that drives climate change. THIS MUST STOP!! To protest this blood money and honor those who have died (most of whom are from developing nations), a memorial service and protest will be held before each of these four banks while processing with a (mock) coffin to symbolize the mounting casualties and the bank’s culpability. We will meet before Bank of America at 655 W. Broadway in downtown San Diego and march to the other three. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1540/?instance_id=624

November 17th and 18th San Diego Environmental Film Festival Digital Gym Cinema 1100 Market Street San Diego 92101 and Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts, UC San Diego Mosaic Hall 0113 Join us for our 2nd Annual celebration of environmental, climate, people and arts storytelling! We will showcase some of the most awe-inspiring, hilarious, and tremendous films about air, land, water, and people. More info: https://sdeff.org/

November 17th and 18th Join Families for Safe Streets San Diego for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This is a Worldwide Day to honor 1.35 million people killed each year in preventable traffic crashes and work for change Friday 4:30 pm – 6 pm Candlelight Vigil Civic Center Plaza 1200 3rd Ave San Diego 92101 We’ll honor the 283 people killed in 2022 with a vigil, hear stories from their loved ones and remarks from elected officials and community members, as we call for action in their names. Together we can end this preventable crisis. SATURDAY WALK & RIDE 10 am El Prado Bridge – Park Blvd & El Prado, San Diego 92120 We’ll host a Walk and Ride to celebrate the lives of our traffic victim friends and loved ones. Routes will be appropriate for all ages and abilities.

November 17th Friday 7 pm JFK’s radical Speech for Peace Event by Church of the Brethren and Peace Resource Center. The Church of the Brethren, 3850 Westgate Place San Diego; Join us for screening and discussion. Refreshments will be served.

November 18th Saturday 1:30 – 3 pm Learn and Share about Sustainability Town Hall Chula Vista Event by San Diego350 259 3rd Ave Chula Vista 91910 In-person Community Town Hall Meeting with educational speakers, interactive activities, and organization booths. Presentations from Chula Vista youth and regional experts – Topics include: What you need to know about California’s new composting laws (and composting tips!) How our health is impacted by climate change and Improving public transportation options in the South Bay and region More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1538/?instance_id=622

November 19th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/san-diego-father-joes-villages

November 20th Monday Noon End Fossil Fuels Rally Event by The Climate Mobilization Coalition and others. 333 West Broadway San Diego 92101 at the front of the plaza on Broadway between the two Federal Courthouses. Join us and other community groups as we call for an end to burning fossil fuels and transition to a wind, water, and solar energy future. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

November 23rd. Thursday 1 pm – 5 pm Kind Heart Coalition Sixth Annual THANKSLIVING Potluck WorldBeat Cultural Center 2100 Park Blvd. San Diego 92101It’s time for us to gather together on this often challenging day where we can be thankful for our outstanding community, all living animals, and much more!!! We ask everyone to bring a delicious vegan dish to share. You are welcome to bring your friends and family!! This is an all inclusive vegan event. Please bring your own reusable plate, cup and cutlery. We strive to be as zero waste as we can! There will be a raffle and a gratitude circle! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3614358392213923

