News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma — From Mid-October 2023

Here’s a whole wave full of news from OB and PL – but from mid-October 2023 during the period the Rag was “down.”

Update on Possible Sale of Waters Edge Church

The Beacon published an update on the possible sale of Waters Edge Church, news broken by the OB Rag back in September. A proposal to combine Water’s Edge Church in Ocean Beach with its parent in Mission Valley, and sell the church property for affordable housing development, has raised concerns throughout the community. The prospect of the end of the more than 90-year-old congregation at 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. has been distressing to many in OB, especially several organizations that have been meeting there for years. Water’s Edge, formerly Point Loma United Methodist, has regularly hosted meetings of OB Historical Society, the Pioneer School for developmentally disabled children, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, and several AA and NA groups. Beacon

City Pays Out $8M to Man Injured While Police Detained Him in 2019 in the Midway

San Diego is paying out $8 million to a man run over by an SUV in 2019 while city police officers detained him in the street after an alleged vandalism incident at a 7-Eleven in the Midway District. The settlement is unusually large for an injury crash partly because the victim, Deovante Guy, suffered what city officials call “catastrophic” injuries — including internal decapitation — that require 24-hour care for the rest of his life. In addition to internal decapitation, which includes a complete tear of the ligaments that attach the skull to the spine, Guy suffered torn organs, broken bones and internal bleeding. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2019, when several officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of vandalism to the 7-Eleven store at Rosecrans Street and Midway Drive. According to court documents, officers pursued Guy on foot as he fled across Rosecrans until his route was blocked by a fence. An officer then caught up to Guy, twisted his arm behind his back and pinned him down in the roadway of Rosecrans Street.

While many vehicles stopped because of the incident, the driver of an SUV ran into the officer and drove over Guy’s body, according to a 2021 lawsuit filed on Guy’s behalf. The lawsuit, filed in federal court instead of state court because it includes allegations of civil rights violations, says police at the scene ran to check on the injured officer but disregarded Guy’s medical needs. Guy was subsequently taken to a hospital in an ambulance, where doctors recommended, at one point, that he be taken off life support, the lawsuit says. The driver of the SUV, who was also a defendant in the lawsuit, agreed to a separate settlement with Guy. Terms of that deal have not been disclosed. San Diego U-T

Camaro Crashes Into Sunset Cliffs House

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said he crashed his new convertible into an Ocean Beach home early Tuesday morning, Oct. 17. The crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, according to San Diego Police. ABC 10News learned the cherry red Camaro veered from the street and slammed into the front of a house. The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. No one was inside the home at the time of the collision. 10News

Midway Roommate Squabble Leads to Gunfight and SWAT

A dispute between roommates at a Midway-area apartment complex escalated Monday, Oct. 16 into a shooting that caused no injuries but prompted a SWAT standoff. The gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Midway Drive, just west of Rosecrans Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The assailant reportedly fired a single round at his roommate, missing him, after the victim told him to move out, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said. The victim then locked himself in a bathroom and made an emergency call. Uncertain if the assailant remained inside the residence following the shooting, police called in special weapons and tactics personnel to take up positions at the complex. The victim eventually was able to get out of the residence unharmed, Foster said. The stalemate was ongoing in the late afternoon, according to police. Times of SD

Rady Children’s Ice Rink Returns to Liberty Station

Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary and NTC Foundation welcome the community to kick off the holiday season with outdoor ice skating at the Rady Children’s Ice Rink in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station beginning Thursday, November 16, and closing Sunday, January 7. Net proceeds from the rink will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program in the Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The ice rink will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Rady Children’s Ice Rink will be located in the Central Promenade at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online. All tickets will include skate rental and helmets. Adult tickets are $20 and children’s tickets are $15. Discounted tickets for members of the military are $15 with the presence of a valid ID. If you’d like to purchase tickets for a group of 20 or more, tickets will be $15 each and you should email rchicerink@gmail.com or call 619-221-1970.

COVID 19 Traces at Highest Level in Over Year at Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant

Health officials reported Sunday, Oct. 15, that Point Loma has reached the highest concentration of COVID-19 viral load in local wastewater since August 2022. According to the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health Alliance, a partnership between Scripps Research and UC San Diego, scientists measure concentration of the virus at the Point Loma, Encina and South Bay wastewater treatment plants to understand how the virus is evolving and being transmitted.

Fragments of SARS-CoV-2 RNA are shed in urine and stool and can serve as an early indicator of changes in COVID-19 cases in the community. San Diego County’s overall coronavirus case and death rate have been holding steady, with the latest 7-day average rolling case rate at 3.6 people per 100,000, according to San Diego County’s Health and Human Services agency. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals is 144, down from more than 200 in September, according to state figures. More information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in San Diego County can be found online. Times of San Diego

Elderly Man Rescued by Coast Guard Off Vessel West of Point Loma

An elderly man in medical distress was rescued from a fishing vessel by air on Thursday, Oct.12 west of Point Loma. According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USGC), officials at the San Diego Sector received a call around 1 p.m. reporting a 79-year-old man onboard a boat called “Legend” had lost consciousness and was displaying signs of a heart attack. In response, USGC Air Station San Diego launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to retrieve the passenger that was in medical distress. Officials say the helicopter crew arrived on scene shortly after. Crews successfully hoisted the patient from the fishing vessel and transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His current condition is unknown at this time.

SeaWorld Slaps Back at Demand for Rent: ‘Forced to Close by City During Pandemic, It’s All the City’s Fault’ and SeaWorld Owes Nothing

SeaWorld, which is being sued by the city of San Diego for more than $12.2 million in back rent, filed a countersuit in late October contending that the city’s forced closure of the theme park during the height of the pandemic was a violation of its lease and it, therefore, owes nothing. Not only is it not responsible for any back rent and related fees and penalties, SeaWorld contends, but it has also suffered financial consequences from the city’s emergency order three years ago to shut down its business. As a result, it is entitled to “substantial damages in an amount to be determined,” the park’s lawyers said.

In its reply to the city’s September suit, SeaWorld wrote, “The City would be unjustly enriched at SeaWorld’s expense if it is awarded the damages it seeks in its complaint. SeaWorld was ready and willing to fulfill its obligations under the Lease and utilize the premise for the required and intended uses under the Lease, but was damaged when the City forced the park’s closure.” SeaWorld’s newly filed legal papers are the latest salvo in a long-running dispute over back rent dating back to September of 2021 when the city first notified the San Diego park it was in default on lease payments it owed for a large chunk of the pandemic. (Only for U-T subscribers)

OB Man Has Run Marathons on the 7 Continents

There’s an Ocean Beach runner who just completed a feat fewer than a thousand people on Earth have done before.

Emilio Garcia came up with the crazy idea to run a marathon on all seven continents of the world 5 years ago. He also tattooed his leg with his new logo and moniker, “Marathon Milio.” CBS8

Beacon “Interview” With Midway Rising

The Peninsula Beacon conducted a Q&A with Midway Rising’s team on the status of the redevelopment project and the newly envisioned sports arena, published October 9.

Missing OB Woman From Camping Trip in Arizona

From Oct 12: The search continues for an Ocean Beach woman who disappeared during a camping trip in Arizona. “It’s unbearable. You can’t imagine how to get through next minute or hour, until you hear something,” said Janet Grimm. “It’s a terrifying feeling,” said Stephen Grimm. A worried father and mother are waiting for word after the disappearance of their daughter.

Recently, 32-year-old Ocean Beach resident Chelsea Grimm, set off to drive cross-country to Connecticut for a wedding, and to visit her parents. Several days into the trip, Chelsea texted her parents. “She told us she probably wasn’t going to the make it to the wedding, and she was going to stay in Arizona for awhile and do some camping,” said Janet. After several days of not hearing from Chelsea, her parents reported her missing last Wednesday. “It’s not her usual behavior pattern,” said Janet.

The next day, hunters found her 2019 white Ford Escape on a forest service road near Ash Fork, AZ, west of Flagstaff. The SUV had two flat tires. No phone, keys or wallet inside the SUV, but there was a camera. The Grimms say they were led to believe by law enforcement, a selfie in the camera roll was taken after her vehicle broke down. In the photo, she is wearing a purple top. Another photo shows her with a recent mask. She’s traveling with her pet, a bearded dragon lizard.

For the past week, search and rescue teams have performed a grid search. “People searching, dogs, ATVs. The second day, they put up a helicopter, so they could broaden their search range,” said Janet. “Not knowing where she is … it’s devastating. It’s paralyzing, feels surreal.” Deputies say no foul play is suspected. As her parents wait for news, they hold onto hope. Chelsea, who has a graduate degree in social work from NYU, is an experienced camper. “She was on a road. It’s possible she got a ride out of there. That gives us some hope. The fact that she’s experienced obviously gives us some hope,” said Stephen. Temperatures in the past week have ranged from 80s during the day to the 40s and 50s at night. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cononino County Sheriff’s Department at 928-774-4523. 10News

State Awards Funding for 2 Local OB-Pt Loma Affordable Housing Projects

The State of California has awarded $20.75 million in Homekey funds for two San Diego affordable housing projects. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the city said the allocated money will go towards creating additional affordable homes and supportive services for those experiencing homelessness. The San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) will use these funds to produce 75 new affordable rental housing units in City Council District 2. Specifically, the state awarded $16.85 million for SDHC’s proposed purchase and rehabilitation of the Ramada Inn at 3737-3747 Midway Dr. in the Midway Community. A total of 62 affordable single-room occupancy units known as Pacific Village will be created. An additional $3.9 million from the state will support SDHC’s collaboration with Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation to rehabilitate a vacant multifamily housing property at 2147 Abbott St. in Ocean Beach. There will be 13 affordable housing units created. Fox5SanDiego

60-Year Old Woman Pedestrian Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit on West Pt Loma

A pedestrian was struck by a sedan and she received serious injuries in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood. The crash happened at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 when a 67-year-old man was driving eastbound on West Point Loma Boulevard in a 2001 Buick Century. A 60-year-old woman was walking northbound across West Point Loma Boulevard near Chapman Street when she stepped in front of the Buick sedan and was hit. She was transported to the hospital with a fractured left ankle, facial fractures, and internal bleeding, considered to be life-threatening. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor. SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating. Patch

Leather Magic Saga

There is a shoe and leather repair shop called Leather Magic that’s been owned by Mr. Hugo Arellano since 2001. It’s located at 3639-D Midway Drive. Hugo told customers back in mid-Sept,“The owners are terminating my lease early and I have 30 days to get out.” His lease expires in May.” Hugo’s had his shop here for more than 20 years. He took it over when the last owner, whom he worked for, retired. According to Hugo, he was able to raise his family with his leather repair shop. Work was mostly stable. He even survived through the pandemic. More here

Point Loma Flower Shop Owner Gives Back

Whether it is holding a door open or buying someone’s coffee, it is no secret that small acts of kindness can be some of the simplest ways to make someone’s day. “I just thought what a nice thing to do,” Hilary Bateman told NBC 7. Bateman is the owner of Little House of Flowers. It is a local, family-owned flower business with two locations in San Diego. One is near the University of San Diego and is a small, drive-up shop. The other is a brick-and-mortar store on Rosecrans Street in Point Loma. “This little adventure started five years ago,” Bateman said. “I had no floral experience whatsoever.” Bateman laughed and said the extent of her flower knowledge came from going to the farmer’s market in Ocean Beach, picking her favorite stems and putting them in a vase at home. …

She was inspired to not only to start a flower business, but also to pay it forward with acts of kindness. “When we deliver flowers, everyone smiles,” she said. “If someone’s having a bad day and, you know, they’re outside and they see flowers, it’s just a very natural way to change your attitude.” That’s part of the reason why, about one year ago, she and her team started placing one handcrafted bouquet with a “take me” note outside of their shop every Sunday afternoon. NBC7