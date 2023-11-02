America’s Stand Should Be With the Seekers of Peace

by Ernie McCray

I turn on the TV

and I hear the news

that Hamas

had taken the lives of

hundreds of Jews

and my eyes teared

and like dust being vacuumed

my breath was sucked away

just thinking that human beings

can treat each other this way

putting them in harm’s way

as they listen to music being played

and then I became equally dismayed,

knowing that Netanyahu’s

retaliation to this horrible display

of heinous madness

would be more deadly

than what Hamas had wrought,

that it would be directed

against residents of Gaza,

Palestinians

who are enemies of no one,

now reduced to,

as they have been before,

ducking and covering

and scrambling and hiding,

many evacuating on the run,

scampering through rubble on their way

to who knows where,

some leaving behind homes

where the electricity is already unplugged,

where the water is already turned off,

passing medical facilities and school buildings

and marketplaces and places of worship

that are under attack,

fully aware

that America boldly stands

with those who are doing this to them.

And we Americans

have to understand

that when these Zionists

treat Palestinian citizens

as though they are Hamas

they are borrowing from an

early American attitude

wherein folks who are discriminated against

are said to

“all look alike.”

Oh, attempts at ethnic cleansing

is one pitifully ugly sight,

making me think lately,

as I lie in bed at night,

how this rift in Gaza

is but a chapter

in a history

wherein animosities

between Israelis

and Palestinians

have stewed

since their relationship,

of lack thereof, began.

And, sadly, it will not end

anywhere near soon

as struggles for rights and freedom and dignity

are lifetime ventures

bathed in love and good intentions

and it seems

that such a moral and ethical motivation

is needed in this frightening situation –

meaning that if our country is to take a stand

with anyone

in this war

it should be with not one side

but with the citizens

on both sides of the Israel Gaza Strip border

who everyday try to make peace

in the area.