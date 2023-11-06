Mayor’s Rep Responds to Concerns About Unhoused San Diegans at ‘H Barracks’

At the most recent monthly meeting of the OB Town Council, a member of Mayor Gloria’s office tried to allay people’s concerns and fears about a homeless facility being established at “H Barracks.” Kohta Zaiser addressed the issue at the October 26 meeting of the OBTC by saying the entire concept and idea is “in the very early stages.”

H Barracks is the site of a former public safety training facility near the airport, nestled behind hotels and across the boat channel from the Liberty Station cultural and commercial complex in Point Loma.

The city has floated the idea of a potential plan to house hundreds of homeless people at the site. The current structures have been abandoned and will be demolished, and there are plans to build a pumping station built in about five years as part of the city’s Pure Water program to clean recycled water into drinking water.

Meanwhile, the city is considering creating a homeless facility on the site as early as June, though details have been vague.

Zaiser told the gathering, as reported by the Pt Loma-OB Monthly:

“We are in the very early stages of planning on what that will eventually look like. It could be ‘safe sleeping’ [where homeless people can live in tents]. It could be ‘safe parking… We want to see what we can place there.'”

Some area residents have pushed back.

Zaiser said, the around-the clock facility would be fenced and have security, along with several services for the people there. Zaiser added:

“There’s not a time where they are going to be kicked out and have to relocate during the day and then come back at night. [The area] is fairly non-pedestrian-friendly. It’s quite a ways over [about a mile walk] to Liberty Station.”

The Monthly reported:

The City Council approved an Unsafe Camping Ordinance in June that officially went into effect July 30, prohibiting homeless encampments in public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available. The ordinance also bans encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas — within two blocks of schools or shelters and at all city parks, waterways, canyons and transit stations — regardless of shelter availability. But the city also has established safe sleeping sites on two city-owned parking lots adjacent to Balboa Park: at O Lot, with a 400-tent capacity, and at 20th and B streets (136-tent capacity).

Zaiser told the meeting that the community’s qualms are a common, though unfounded, reaction that will be addressed as the concept fleshes out. “I get the fears that come with seeing this without any context,” and that formation of a community group would help drive the process as the project moves forward. OBTC board member Mandy Havlik agreed.

She was quoted:

“I’m trying to be a voice of reason with regard to this, because we do have a homelessness issue and I don’t believe ‘No, I don’t want it in my neighborhood’ is sufficient anymore. I am encouraged to hear about the community stakeholders group, that you’re drawing other people to be a part of that conversation.”