‘Rockin’ the Roundabout’ — Live Music — Nov.11

Upcoming OB Town Council Events:

The Town Council meetings will go dark for November and December but we are looking forward to seeing you at one or more of our upcoming holiday initiatives:

Restaurant Walk: Taste of OB, Nov. 14

Holiday Auction & Party, Dec. 7

Santa Experience, Dec. 2, 9, 16

OB Holiday Parade, Dec. 2

Holiday Food & Toy Drive, Dec. 11-16

Go here for more