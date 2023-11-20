Judge Denies Request to Disqualify San Diego County DA from Unbalanced Protest Prosecution

City News Service – KPBS / November 17, 2023

On Friday, a judge denied a request from defense attorneys to remove the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office from the prosecution of a group of anti-fascists charged in connection with a 2021 Pacific Beach protest that broke out into brawls.

In a recent court filing, Curtis Briggs, who represents one of the people charged in connection with the protest, argued that San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office showed bias by prosecuting only anti-fascists who attended the Jan. 9, 2021, “Patriot March” protest, and not those who attended the event in support of then President Donald Trump.

Briggs said that, during Stephan’s campaign for District Attorney in 2018, antifa was represented in her campaign materials “as an ‘attack’ on public safety.” Stephan’s campaign website featured a picture of billionaire George Soros — who had donated to her opponent — in front of a backdrop of antifa marchers with the title “Anti-Law Enforcement $$$ is coming to San Diego.”

