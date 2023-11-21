Shop Local Ocean Beach — Saturday Nov. 25

This year, Small Business Saturday lands on Nov. 25. In brief, the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association’s annual Small Business Saturday celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re also hosting a scavenger hunt bingo game where shoppers will need to find parrot images at select businesses to win gift cards and prizes.

The association will also have a booth in front of the OB Mall where shoppers can submit receipts of $50 or more spent at Ocean Beach businesses for a chance to win gift cards. Booth visitors can also enter to win a holiday basket. Go here for more.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make the OB community unique and provide invaluable contributions to our economy. OBMA encourages everyone to shop, dine & play locally this season.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, shoppers who provide the OBMA Welcome Booth with $50 or more in receipts from purchases made that day at Ocean Beach Businesses will have the chance to win various OB gift cards. The Welcome Booth will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 25 and will be located on the 4900 block of Newport Avenue in front of the OB Mall under a colorful balloon arch.

OBMA encourages visitors looking to experience OB for the day, rather than shop, to stop by the booth to learn more about what OBMA has to offer. While at the booth, visitors can enter to win a festive O’Beachy Holiday gift basket by guessing the correct number of M&M’s, no purchase necessary. The gift basket includes the OB branded puzzle, playing cards, iconic OB parrot hat, farmers market tote bag, this year’s signature ornament, and more.

Shop Small Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses. Small Business Saturday celebrates the diversity of small businesses across the U.S. and OBMA recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they create, and the culture they foster in local communities.

Ocean Beach’s business district has flourished for over 125 years, and they are proud to celebrate decades of neighborhood shopping. They encourage everyone to celebrate Small Business Saturday in Ocean Beach on November 25 and throughout the holiday season. For more information on additional holiday happenings in Ocean Beach, visit OceanBeachSanDiego.com.

Contact the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association at (619) 224-4906 or stop by their office at 1868 Bacon Street, Suite A for more information.