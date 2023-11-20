Ocean Beach Holiday Parade Just Around the Corner –Sat., December 2nd — Volunteers Needed

Make Parade Magic Happen in OB…

The 2023 Ocean Beach Holiday Parade is just around the corner! As we countdown to the big day, we’re rallying the community’s support to create an unforgettable experience.

At the heart of this parade is the generous spirit of the Ocean Beach community. It takes a small army—over 100 dedicated volunteers—to breathe life into this event.

We have a variety of volunteer opportunities that not only contribute to the parade’s success but also ensure you don’t miss out on the fun. Whether it’s helping direct floats in the staging areas, managing production intricacies, directing traffic, or ensuring everyone’s safety, there are countless ways to get involved throughout the day.

This is your chance to be a part of something truly special, to make a tangible difference, and to experience the joy of the parade from the very heart of the action.

Plus… every volunteer receives one of the coveted 2023 Holiday Shirts celebrating the Santa’s Disco Luau theme. Just click the button below to get in on the action. We’re excited to welcome you to our team of holiday heroes!

To volunteer — go here!