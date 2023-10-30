Remembering Tommy   

by Ernie McCray
The seventy
and eighty
and ninety-year-olds
and beyond
compose a generation
whose days,
after so many yearly journeys
revolving around the sun,
are moving on,
yet,|
though their days will be done,
along with their memories
of a war that was won,
the ending of Jim Crow shenanigans
and marches in the street
for peace and justice and equality
that faced firehoses and snarling dogs
with bared teeth
and so many things –
the spirit in which they lived,
through the lives they touched,
will live on,
so, Thomas Edward Logans,
with his good looks
and sartorial flair,
isn’t going anywhere.
His generation slowly fades away
but the love and joy
he brought to the world
is here to stay,
as what he’s given
from the depths of his soul
will exist beyond his days
on earth,
implanted in the businesses
he has influenced
with his brilliance,
through memories some have
of his leadership
when he was in school
and his incredible athletic prowess
and sportsmanship
or via something he once shared
with some student he mentored
who still breathes the sweet
air of being alive
walking around somewhere,
with something he taught them
tucked reverently
inside of them,
to be passed on to this
and coming generations,
like a runner in a relay
passing a baton on
to the next sprinter
as that is the way it is with life.
Those who knew him
know that he gave it his all
and wish that he
rest in power and peace.
