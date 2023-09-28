OB: ‘The Last Bohemian Enclave in Southern California’

Editordude: Often we’ll find puff pieces about Ocean Beach in the media from around the country. Here’s one from an OB fan who spent much of his childhood in San Diego posted on a web travel log of sorts.

By William Suphan / Only In Your State / September 22, 2023

San Diego is often ranked as one of the most beautiful cities in America, with good reason. Lush hills, sprawling canyons, and lovely beaches make it a gorgeous tapestry of nature and culture, especially with old Spanish-style architecture dotted throughout and many old neighborhoods where the houses have a whimsical, funky character.

Most who visit this wonderful city go to Sea World, The San Diego Zoo, and Mission Beach, which are all world-class attractions, yet visitors often overlook one of the best parts of San Diego where you can truly get a feel for that laid-back, hippie and surfer vibe that Southern California has been known for throughout the years. If you want the essence of this city Ocean Beach in San Diego is where to find it.

My name is William Suphan, and I spent the best part of my childhood in San Diego. My favorite place to go was always Ocean Beach. This was the late 70s when the hippie culture was still in full swing, and I adored it. In my adult life, I try to visit at least once every year, and I’ve seen so many changes over the decades. I want to share the best parts of it with you so you can experience the magic of Ocean Beach for yourself!

Whenever I take a road trip back to Ocean Beach, my heart soars when I see this view. Seeing the ocean as I crest that final hill brings my memories flooding back, and I can’t help but smile.

The first thing I do is go to the place with the best burgers in the country. Hodad’s has been around since 1969, serving massive, mouthwatering burgers with a laid-back surfer vibe, and it’s filled with decades worth of stickers and license plates.

For the balance of this puff piece, puleese go here.