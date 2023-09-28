One Thought Leading to Another

by Ernie McCray

When I think of one thing

that one thing,

especially if it’s something

that makes me cringe,

leads me to think

of something a bit more promising.

I mean,

for example,

when I think about

climate change,

my mind sets in motion

dreams of gentle rains

or if the thought is about

the armed conflict in Ukraine

I wish war,

like old soldiers,

would just slowly fadeaway

and if my mind wanders

to something like

artificial intelligence,

AI, per se,

my knees weaken

as I see intellect and truths and actualities

being cast to the wind,

giving in to the whims

of AI’s algorithms

that don’t give a damn

as it rapidly gains the

upper-hand

regarding whether

humanity survives

or comes to an end

while a huge percentage of the world’s populations

wrap themselves in their religions

as the most heinous of frightful sins

go untended,

excused by ancient beliefs

that, for hundreds-of-thousands years or so,

have gone unchallenged.

That’s the way of the world, though,

and because that’s so

there are

so many things

I find myself thinking about

like claims

that some candidates are too old to run,

which makes me have to ask at what age

does being too old begin

and what if the ancient one

is pretty adept at getting essential matters done

and that thought directs me

to one of those candidates

who, whenever I see his image lately,”

I visualize him

winning a tall tale contest

wearing an orange jumpsuit

and leg irons

in Leavenworth, Kansas,

in a military brig,

payback for the traitor that he is

underneath all the whining

about an election being rigged

and I see, in this,

poetic justice

being lived

through immigrants seeking safety

crossing a bridge

to a wall-less land.

On that note

I end my thoughts

in a spirit

of love and hope.

But there are more thoughts coming.