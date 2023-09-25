Kip of Voltaire ‘All Right!’ Fest — Sat., Sept.30

By Colleen Dietzel – OB Green Center

I wanted to let the Rag and its readers know we are having a “Kip of Voltaire All RIIIGHT!!!!!! FEST” on Saturday, September 30th at 2 pm.

It will be held on the deck at Jim Bell’s compound, 4862 Voltaire St.

It will be a time to celebrate Kip and to thank all those that are keeping his spirit alive through their art, contributions to his Memorial Fund and for passing on his wisdom and good vibes.

Live music by Doghouse Blues, vegetarian/vegan food, refreshments.

Come join us for more sweet stories of Kip of Voltaire. We will also be sharing what we have done with his Memorial Fund.

Also City Tacos has been very supportive and allowed us to put a memorial bench at their place. It is inside their place now, but we will put it in the parkway next to their place next month.