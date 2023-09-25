Reflecting on a Life Filled with Music

By Ernest McCray

I find myself lately

from time to time

thinking about the good time

I had on stage,

just a wee bit of time ago,

doing some rhymes

of mine

and poetry of a friend of mine

and the work

of poets who rank

among the best of all time,

poems referring to a people

still rising,

keeping on keeping on –

with some musicians

who can really blow

and I can’t help myself

from realizing

I’m one lucky so-and-so

to have had music in my life,

all my life,

beginning in the womb of a remarkable woman

who sang me lullabies

I could hear in her insides

and who happened to rock some hot licks

on the piano at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church,

married

to the most laidback human being there ever was

who kicked it on an 88

in clubs

for all he was worth –

with a stride style

that supported him,

barely,

throughout his time on earth

and music could be heard

throughout our little tiny-ass house,

from bebop to doowop,

from big bands to trios,

from crooners and scatters

to arias from long ago,

coming from a victrola

I valued as much as anything

I owned that had any value,

It being my break

from the desert heat,

my vehicle for escaping

a racial slur I might have heard on the street,

it being

what I used to play songs

I could beat my bongos to

and harmonize to,

keeping my bass chops fit

for all the rhythm and blues

I sang with my homies

underneath shade trees

and for my contribution

to the junior choir at church

and to the choruses

at my junior and senior high schools,

to the group I sang with called the

4-G’s

who got to perform, briefly,

on shows featuring Bobby Freeman

and the one and only,

Chuck Berry.

Talking about some fond memories.

Oh, music,

singing, particularly,

has been a way of being in the world

for me,

as I’ve sung songs

to and with

students at schools I’ve run,

and on stage

as the preacher

in Langston Hughes’

“Black Nativity”

on its first-run in San Diego

and I often hum

a piece I wrote for my son

to tap to, “A Song for My Brothers,”

(Martin Luther King, Malcom X, and a few others)

as a way of letting a new school

know a little bit about who he was,

a performance that filled me with glee.

But the crowning glory

for me, musically,

was singing “Rosa, Rosa, Rosa,”

a song I composed,

to a smiling Sister Rosa Parks

with children,

including my own.

Music.

I couldn’t live without it.

So thankful for the role

it has played

in adding spice to my life.