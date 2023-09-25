25th Annual OB Pancake Breakfast — Sat., Sept.17

The Ocean Beach Town Council will hold the 25th annual Pier Pancake Breakfast on Ocean Beach Pier from 7:30 AM to noon on Saturday, September 16th.

This annual community tradition kicks off their big fundraising season for the Ocean Beach Food and Toy Drive which helps as many 100 local families and seniors in need during the upcoming holiday season.

The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausages, fruit cups, an opportunity drawing, and music!

The cost is $15 for adults – $8 for children under 12 for breakfast with a view! And time is running out.

The OBTC is selling tickets in advance and day-of tickets are not guaranteed.

Guaranteed tickets must be purchased in advance here https://obtowncouncil.org/pier-pancake-breakfast/

The Pier Pancake Breakfast is a 100 percent volunteer-run event put on by the Ocean Beach Town Council.

Bring your own plate, cups and cutlery if you want. Let’s be an example of a community that cares about oceans, beaches and the environment.